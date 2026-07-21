BC Lions and Co-Op Fuel Announce New Partnership

Published on July 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - Today, the BC Lions announced an exciting new partnership in the retail fuel category recognizing Co-op Fuel as an Official Partner.

With a large geographical reach and presence in communities across B.C., Co-op Fuel gas bars are a familiar and reliable stop for Lions fans throughout the province. The new partnership represents an opportunity to create excitement for BC Lions football, while ensuring Lions fans experience the convenience, customer service and benefits of filling up with Co-op Fuel. "We're proud to have Co-op Fuel become an Official Partner of the BC Lions," said Heather Ryan, CEO, Federated Co-operatives Limited.

"We have an established and trusted network of local Co-op gas bars across B.C. and are excited for the opportunity to fuel memorable experiences for Lions' fans and their families all season long."

This season, Lions' fans will notice Co-op Fuel's visible presence both at games and in the community. As a Proud Partner of the Club, the partnership offers broadcast and in-stadium assets, alongside activation and promotional opportunities that allow Co-op Fuel to engage and reach Lions' fans in a highly impactful and community-driven manner.

"The BC Lions are very excited to partner with Co-op Fuel as a part of our games and promotional activities," said Duane Vienneau, President, BC Lions.

"Given their reputation and connection to Canadian Football, it will serve as a natural fit."

In terms of the partnership, Co-op Fuel is collectively represented by Federated Co-operatives Limited and the local Co-op associations of Otter Co-op, Armstrong Co-op, Four Rivers Co-op, Mid Island Co-op, Slocan Valley Co-op, Mackenzie Co-op, Hornby Island Co-op and Tappen Co-op.







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