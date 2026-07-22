Sunco Announced as Presenting Partner of New Creekside Terrace Club

Published on July 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - Following the recent announcement of Sunco as the Club's official IT Partner, the BC Lions are excited to announce Sunco as the Presenting Partner of the brand- new Creekside Terrace.

"We're proud to be the Presenting Partner of Creekside Terrace because it represents something both the BC Lions and Sunco believe in bringing people together. This space creates opportunities for fans, businesses, friends, and families to connect through a shared passion for BC Lions football.

At Sunco, that's at the heart of everything we do. Whether we're working with customers, supporting our employees, or giving back to our communities, we believe meaningful connections are what make great experiences and lasting relationships possible," said Sean Schoenberger, President, Sunco Communications.

This exciting new world-class lounge at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place features plenty of exciting features, including a chef-inspired menu, an all-inclusive rotating food and non-alcoholic beverage menu, a dedicated VIP elevator off of Pacific Boulevard and outstanding views of both False Creek and a Terrace overlooking the field of play so fans can take in all of the exciting action.

"We are proud to partner with Sunco, which gives us the ability to strengthen our IT foundation," added Duane Vienneau, President of the BC Lions.

"The addition of Sunco as Presenting Partner of the Creekside Terrace is another exciting step. The new Premium area is going to give Lions fans an excellent option to take in the game and add to their gameday entertainment."

Throughout the season, Sunco will be providing all Premium ticket holders an opportunity to win passes into Creekside Terrace Presented by Sunco for every BC Lions home game, with everyone who enters receiving a chance to win a trip for two to this year's Grey Cup in Calgary.

The Lions are back home this Saturday, July 25 for a battle with the Toronto Argonauts at 4:00 pm.

The fun begins outside at NOON with a Vegas-style Pool Party at Robson and Beatty Streets. Fans can enjoy a summer barbeque and $5 beers ALL GAME LONG.

Single-game tickets start at only $19.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 22, 2026

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