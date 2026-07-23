Game Day at a Glance - Thursday July 23rd

Published on July 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







It is with heavy hearts we enter this week's game after the tragic losses of Bhishma Rajyaguru and Jayden Dalke.

Prior to the national anthem, a special pre-game ceremony will recognize and remember Bhishma and Jayden and what each of them meant to us and our community.

Reminders for the game

Game Theme: Camp Riderville, presented by NexGen Energy Limited

Halftime: Pepsi Summer Concert Series presents Doc Walker

Kickoff: 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium. We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial video here and have a full FAQ and written tutorial at Riderville.com, just in case!

Water Bottle Refill! Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Complimentary water bottle filling stations are available throughout Mosaic Stadium at all water fountains, including the east concourse, upper east 500 level, upper west 500 level, southwest concourse, two locations on the south concourse, and inside the Sportscage Lounge. All water fountains throughout the stadium are equipped with water bottle filling stations.

In transit? Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city including Southland Mall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and Scarth Street and Dewdney Avenue in the Warehouse District. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Please do NOT bring Purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children, can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller. More details on the clear bag policy can be found here.

Bike Valet! Whether you arrive at the stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available! The bike valet opens at 4:00 p.m. on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that is monitored throughout its hours of operation. Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located at the South-East corner of Confederation Park.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Week 7

The Saskatchewan Roughriders improved to 4-1 with another strong performance in Week 6, defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 38-7 on July 12 before entering a bye week. The Roughriders have been 4-1 in all three seasons under Head Coach Corey Mace. Saskatchewan continues to find success in all three phases of the game, building momentum as the season progresses.

Quarterback Trevor Harris leads an offence that features two of the West Division's top receivers. KeeSean Johnson leads the division with 36 receptions for 479 receiving yards, while Kian Schaffer-Baker sits close behind with 34 catches for 471 yards, giving the Roughriders one of the most productive receiving duos in the league. Short-yardage quarterback Tommy Stevens continues to be a reliable weapon near the goal line, scoring seven rushing touchdowns over his last six games (dating back to the 2025 Grey Cup).

The Roughriders' defence is once again pressuring opposing quarterbacks, matching last year's pace with 11 sacks through five games. Defensive end James Vaughters is tied for the league lead with four sacks, while linebacker Josh Woods leads the CFL with 126 interception return yards - including a 107-yard interception return touchdown against Hamilton.

Linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. has also made a significant impact on special teams, tying for second in the league with 10 special teams tackles through five games.

Defensive back Kerfalla Exumé is set to reach a career milestone on Thursday, appearing in his 100th regular-season CFL game.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.