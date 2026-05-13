Tiger-Cats Reduce Roster

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the following transactions today:

The following players have been released:

AMER - WR - Kelly Akharaiyi

AMER - LB - Jayden McDonald

AMER - DE - Dawson Scott

AMER - DE - Maalik Hall

NAT - DL - Kail Dava

AMER - OL - Quinn Carroll

AMER - DB - Gabe Jeudy-Lally

AMER - DB - Josiah Scott

NAT - WR - Keaton Bruggeling

GLO - P - Fraser Masin

The following player has been transferred to the retired list:

NAT - DB - Mack Bannatyne







Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

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