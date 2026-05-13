Tiger-Cats Reduce Roster
Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the following transactions today:
The following players have been released:
AMER - WR - Kelly Akharaiyi
AMER - LB - Jayden McDonald
AMER - DE - Dawson Scott
AMER - DE - Maalik Hall
NAT - DL - Kail Dava
AMER - OL - Quinn Carroll
AMER - DB - Gabe Jeudy-Lally
AMER - DB - Josiah Scott
NAT - WR - Keaton Bruggeling
GLO - P - Fraser Masin
The following player has been transferred to the retired list:
NAT - DB - Mack Bannatyne
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026
- Elks Ink 2026 First-Round Pick LB Dariel Djabome, Announce Releases - Edmonton Elks
- Alouettes Pare Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Stampeders Cut 10 - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Sign 1st Round Draft Selection Malcolm Bell - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Roster Pared by Roughriders - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Argonauts Roster Reduced by 10 - Toronto Argonauts
- Blue Bombers Cut down Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Tiger-Cats Reduce Roster - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign QB Barnes, Pare Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Add Global Draft Pick McCarthy, Linebacker Crook - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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