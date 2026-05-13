Tiger-Cats Add Global Draft Pick McCarthy, Linebacker Crook
Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed Australian punter Mitch McCarthy and American linebacker Jordan Crook.
McCarthy, 28, was selected by Hamilton in the second round, 14th overall, of the 2026 CFL Global Draft. The 6-5, 233-pound native of Melbourne, Australia, played the 2025 season at Indiana University, appearing in 14 games and recording 37 punts for 1,541 yards, averaging 41.6 yards per punt with a long of 55 yards, helping the Hoosiers capture a national championship.
Prior to Indiana, McCarthy spent time at the University of Central Florida from 2022-25, appearing in 37 games and registering 115 punts for a 43.0-yard average with a career-long punt of 64 yards.
Crook, 22, spent the past four seasons at the University of Arkansas (2022-24) and Arizona State University (2025-26), appearing in 49 collegiate games and recording 198 total tackles (96 solo), 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, four pass breakups and two interceptions.
The 5-11, 220-pound native of Duncanville, Texas, appeared in 13 games with Arizona State in 2025, recording 101 total tackles (52 solo), eight tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and one interception.
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