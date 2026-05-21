Preseason Game Day at a Glance

Published on May 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Saskatoon is set to go green and white this Saturday as the Saskatchewan Roughriders return to Griffiths Stadium for the first preseason game in the city in 35 years. Kickoff for Destination Bridge City, presented by Cameco, is set for 5 p.m. The celebration starts long before the opening whistle with a full afternoon of football, entertainment and excitement.

Saskatoon fans will get a chance to see the 2026 Roughriders in their own backyard when they suit up against the rival Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Catch returning veterans, rising young talent and newcomers all looking to make their mark and secure their spot on the team.

With a smaller capacity than a typical CFL stadium, this game offers a different kind of experience: tighter sightlines, a louder bowl and a game-day atmosphere that puts fans closer to the action. Adding to the excitement will be the Titan Display Screen, the largest mobile display screen in North America, bringing every replay, hit and touchdown to life so Rider Nation won't miss a second of the game.

Coors Light Party in the Park, located just west of Griffiths Stadium, opens at 2 p.m., where fans can enjoy live music from a DJ, inflatables for the kids, face painting, yard games, partner activations and the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation football toss before heading inside. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take advantage of the many giveaways and contests Club partners are offering at Party in the Park including mini-footballs (Avana, Bunge and WorkSafe Saskatchewan), shaker cups (Cameco & Supplement King), wireless chargers (Cameco), hand soap (nîkihk) and mini-fans (Sask Battery) and sunglasses (SaskPower) plus coupons, samples and other offers. Quantities are limited.

In recognition of playing on Treaty 6 territory, Saturday's pregame will include a special Treaty 6 Starblanket Gifting Ceremony. The ceremony, led by members of Treaty 6 territory, will see representatives from both Saskatchewan and Winnipeg receive these deeply meaningful cultural symbols. The Roughriders are proud to play this game on Treaty 6 territory, the traditional lands of the Cree, Dakota, Nakota and Saulteaux, and the homeland of the Métis Nation. Prior to kickoff, local singer Piper MacFarlane will perform the national anthem in English, French, Michif and American Sign Language.

Halftime will keep the energy high with performances from the 620 CKRM Roughrider Pep Band and the play92 Rider Cheer Team, plus a mascot race featuring fan-favourite mascots from across Saskatchewan.

Fans can also stop by the pop-up Rider Store, located in the northwest corner of the stadium, to gear up in Green and White, with white mini footballs available at 30 per cent off as the game-day special.

Saturday marks the first of three meetings between the Riders and Blue Bombers this season, and the return of CFL game action to Saskatoon promises to be one of the marquee events of the preseason.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 21, 2026

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