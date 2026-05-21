Fanfest Fun Returns Saturday

Published on May 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders are hosting Fanfest this weekend with Stamps fans coming together on Saturday for one the most popular events of the year.

There is no cost to attend, but free tickets must be claimed here in advance. Season-ticket holders have automatically received tickets in their respective accounts.

Free parking can be found on the east side of McMahon Stadium where pancakes and sausages will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. courtesy of the Calgary Grey Cup Committee. Live music during the breakfast will be played by High Steppin' Daddy.

Field entry will then take place via the southeast gate. Down on the turf from 1 to 4 p.m., the action will include:

Autographs from current Stampeders players and alumni Performances from the Outriders and Hype Team Photo opportunity with the Grey Cup Inflatables Face-painting Quick Six meet-and-greet Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation mascot appearances Football drills in the Combine Zone

General manager and head coach Dave Dickenson and president Jay McNeil will address the fans starting at approximately 1:30 p.m. from the stage in the south end zone. A pair of Stampeders players will then receive formal recognition for winning team awards in 2025, when defensive back Derrick Moncrief was named the Presidents' Ring honouree and Jalen Philpot was the Herm Harrison Memorial Award recipient.

Plus, the Stamps Store will welcome customers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and product will also be for sale in the southwest corner of the field.

At the TELUS Patio just beyond the north end zone, $6 Happy Hour pricing will be in effect for beers, burgers and hot dogs.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 21, 2026

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