Two Added to Roster

Published on May 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman Martes Lewis and brought back American defensive back Corey Coley Jr.

Martes Lewis

#53

Offensive lineman

College: Northwestern

Height: 6.06

Weight: 325

Born: July 7, 2001

Birthplace: Gary, IN

American

Lewis recently attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League's Washington Commanders.

He played his final collegiate season (2025) at Northwestern and had 11 starts in 13 games for the Wildcats. Lewis previously spent five seasons (2020-24) at Minnesota where he appeared in 51 games and made 16 starts. In 2023 with the Golden Gophers, he helped block for an offence that rushed for 2,264 yards with 13 touchdowns and passed for 1,864 yards and 16 scores. Lewis did not see any game action in 2020 as a freshman or in 2021 as a redshirt.

Corey Coley Jr.

#45

Defensive back

College: North Carolina State

Height: 6.01

Weight: 185

Born: July 27, 2003

Birthplace: Jacksonville, FL

American

Coley originally signed with the Stamps on Jan. 9 before being released on May 13.

He played his senior season (2024) at North Carolina State. In six games for the Wolfpack, Coley made eight tackles and had two pass breakups. He transferred to NC State after three years (2021-23) at Maryland. In 32 games for the Terrapins, Coley recorded 27 tackles and added three passes defended.

In addition, the Stampeders have placed National defensive linemen Daniel Joseph and Justin Sambu on the six-game injured list.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 21, 2026

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