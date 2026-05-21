Blue Bombers Move Thorne to Suspended List
CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Blue Bombers Move Thorne to Suspended List

Published on May 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.

Transferred to suspended list:

American quarterback Payton Thorne

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Canadian Football League Stories from May 21, 2026


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