Blue Bombers Move Thorne to Suspended List

Published on May 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.

Transferred to suspended list:

American quarterback Payton Thorne







Canadian Football League Stories from May 21, 2026

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