Stampeders Sign WR Whatley

Published on May 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Nunu Whatley.

Nunu Whatley

Receiver

College: Arizona

Height: 5.10

Weight: 171

Born: Nov. 24, 2002

Birthplace: Rockmart, GA

American

Whatley spent his senior season in 2025 at Arizona. In 13 starts over 13 games with the Wildcats, he registered 41 receptions for 490 yards and five touchdowns and added eight carries for 36 yards and one score. Whatley was an all-Big 12 honourable mention at Arizona. Whatley played his first three collegiate seasons (2022-24) at Chattanooga, making 108 catches for 1,810 yards with 12 touchdowns. He was named to the Southern Conference's all-freshman team in 2022 and was second-team all-Southern Conference for the 2023 season.

The Stamps have also made additional transactions.

The following players have been released:

American receiver Corey Dyches National defensive lineman Jason Janvier-Messier American offensive lineman Gerald Mincey

The following players have been placed on the injured-veterans list:

American receiver Reggie Begelton American defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade

The following player has been placed on the six-game injured list:

Global defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott

The following players have been placed on the suspended list:

American receiver Ryan Jones American offensive lineman Ed Montilus







Canadian Football League Stories from May 9, 2026

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