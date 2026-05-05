Stamps Add to Quarterback Room

Published on May 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterback Jacolby Criswell.

Jacolby Criswell

Quarterback

College: East Tennessee State

Height: 6.01

Weight: 230

Born: Oct. 16, 2001

Birthplace: Morrilton, AR

American

Criswell spent his final collegiate season at East Tennessee State in 2025 when he played eight games. With the Buccaneers, he completed 85 of 138 pass attempts with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Criswell added 56 carries for 277 yards.

He played at North Carolina from 2020-22 and in 2024 with a 2023 stint at Arkansas. Across his time with the Tar Heels and Razorbacks, he played 30 games and completed 221 of 378 pass attempts with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing 114 times for 280 yards and four scores.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 5, 2026

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