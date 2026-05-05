Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)







This past week the San Diego Sockers won their 17th soccer championship, the Los Angeles Lakers relocated their NBA G League team to the Coachella Valley, and the CFL introduced an expanded playoff format for the 2027 season.

Highlights from this week come from the Major Arena Soccer League, National Women's Soccer League, Canadian Football League, International League, Eastern League, Midwest League, Western Hockey League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

SOCCER

Major Arena Soccer League

Sebastian Mendez netted a hat trick, and Finals MVP Leonardo de Oliveira added two goals and an assist as part of a 7-1 first half, as the San Diego Sockers rolled to a 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Wave on Monday night at Frontwave Arena, capturing the Ron Newman Cup with a 2-1 series win. A crowd of 3,860 saw San Diego win their 17th championship in franchise history, the seventh since restarting in 2009 for the modern era, and the third in the Major Arena Soccer League. "Leo" de Oliveira dominated the first half with his passing, shooting, and possession, helping the Sockers score six straight goals, turning a first-quarter 1-1 tie into a 7-1 lead by the 8:05 mark of the second quarter. Defender Drew Ruggles added a goal and two assists in the barrage, and Tavoy Morgan likewise recorded a goal with two helpers. Goalkeeper Chris Toth, who was named the Goalkeeper of the Finals, stopped 9-of-12 shots to win his first MASL title.

On this episode of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with San Diego Sockers legend, former USMNT player and 2026 National Soccer HOF inductee, Kevin Crow!

United Soccer League Championship

The United Soccer League and the USL Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on key terms of a new collective bargaining agreement for the USL Championship and USL Premier, pending final ratification. This milestone represents a significant step forward for the league and its players, reflecting a shared commitment to the continued growth of the game and the advancement of professional standards. Both sides will now work through the remaining steps required to finalize the CBA, and additional updates will be shared at a later time.

National Women's Soccer League

Matchweek 5: Best Saves !!

Gainbridge Super League

The Carolina Ascent Football Club announced the expansion of its executive leadership team, naming longtime Charlotte business executive Margaret Gramann to the role of president of Business Operations for the team. She joins Carolina Ascent FC at a time of rapid growth for both the club and the broader women's sports landscape, as demand from fans, partners, and media continues to accelerate. "It's an honor to join a team and organization that has achieved incredible success so early in its tenure. As a fan-first president, I am committed to empowering women by elevating their Carolina voices, supporting their businesses, and building a fan and partner ecosystem that fuels Carolina Ascent's success on and off the pitch." A Charlotte resident and former standout high school basketball player, Margaret helped lead her small-town central Minnesota team to four consecutive state tournament appearances and a dominant 23-0 undefeated season, contributing to the rise of girls' basketball's prominence in the state. Recruited by the top women's programs nationwide, her path as a player was abruptly ended by a torn ACL, a life-changing moment that redirected her ambitions beyond the game, with the discipline and drive from her athletic career becoming the foundation for her business success.

MLS NEXT Pro

Major League Soccer ("MLS") and KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced a strategic investment to accelerate the growth of MLS NEXT Pro. In connection, MLS and funds managed by KKR have formed Hometown Soccer Holdings ("HSH"), a new platform created to support the evolution of MLS NEXT Pro. The partnership will serve as MLS NEXT Pro's commercial engine, supporting stadium development in new communities, creating new club brands for MLS-affiliated teams, and enhancing the fan experience through high-energy matchday environments at fan-friendly venues with distinct local identities. The investment will support the growth of the sport and the reach of MLS NEXT Pro. "Having KKR as a strategic partner is a significant step forward for MLS NEXT Pro and will strengthen player development across the U.S. and Canada," said Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber. "This investment will help build and grow MLS NEXT Pro and reflects our ambition to expand into new markets, develop soccer-specific infrastructure, elevate the matchday experience, and deepen connections between our clubs and their communities."

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

The Los Angeles Lakers are relocating their NBA G League team to the Greater Palm Springs region in California, where it will be renamed the Coachella Valley Lakers. Beginning with the 2026-27 NBA G League season, the Coachella Valley Lakers will play their home games at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert. "I have enjoyed a long-time relationship with Jerry and Jeanie Buss, Lon Rosen and Linda Rambis," said Oak View Group Senior Partner Irving Azoff. "And I am beyond thrilled to have the Coachella Valley Lakers call OVG's Acrisure Arena their home. Go Lakers. "Moving the Lakers G League team to the Coachella Valley is an incredible opportunity for the organization," said Los Angeles Lakers President of Business Operations Lon Rosen. "The Lakers have had a strong presence in the region for decades, from the Showtime Lakers holding training camp in the 1980s to more recent preseason games. We are looking forward to extending that experience and becoming a staple for Coachella Valley sports and entertainment. Acrisure Arena is the perfect modern venue that provides an incredible fan-first experience, while ensuring players have the premium facilities and space they need on game day.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) have signed forward Gabe Levin for the 2026 season, bringing in a player with valuable NBA G League experience with the Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings affiliate) and a proven ability to contribute in competitive, high-level environments. "Gabe is a player we're really excited about adding to our group," said General Manager Shane James. "His ability to rebound, facilitate, and compete physically gives us another dimension on both ends of the floor." "I'm excited for the opportunity to join the Calgary Surge and compete in the CEBL," said Levin. "I've heard great things about the organization and the city, and I'm looking forward to getting to work with the team, building chemistry, and doing whatever it takes to help us win." Levin joins the Surge following his 2025-26 season with the Stockton Kings, where he averaged 8.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. His strong presence on the glass and ability to impact the game as a playmaker highlight his value as a consistent and reliable contributor.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

Stewart Johnston: 'We've now created 9 playoff games total, up from 5'. Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan are joined by CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston and CFLPA Executive Director David Mackie to discuss the changes to the CFL playoff format starting in 2027 where 8 of the 9 teams make the playoffs.

The Calgary Stampeders have been informed by American quarterback P.J. Walker that he has decided to step away from football after nine years of playing professionally. Walker was signed in October 2024 and remained on the team's practice roster until the end of the season. He served as the Stamps' backup quarterback in 2025, suiting up for 13 games and starting the Stamps' Week 9 game in Ottawa. Walker signed with the National Football League's Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and then joined the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL, playing and starting five games for them in 2019. He also spent time with the NFL's Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks from 2020-24. Walker was active for 21 games in the NFL and made nine starts across his stints with the Panthers and Browns.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS have selected Winnipeg native Giordano Vaccaro with the first overall selection in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft. "We're excited to welcome Giordano to the REDBLACKS organization," said Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Dinwiddie. "He has impressed us at every step of this process, from what he's put on tape to getting to know him as a person and talking with his coaches at Purdue and the University of Manitoba. We can't wait to get him in the building and on the field next week and we're excited to welcome Giordano and his family to the nation's capital." Vaccaro finished his collegiate career at Purdue where he suited up in all 12 games for the Boilermakers last season.

Ottawa REDBLACKS Select Giordano Vaccaro 1st Overall

National Arena League

The National Arena League (NAL) announced the immediate removal of the Dallas Bulls organization from league participation for the remainder of the 2026 season, effective immediately. This action follows a formal review conducted by the league regarding compliance with league operational standards and contractual obligations required of all member organizations. Based on the findings of this review, the Dallas franchise has been determined to be in material breach of its league agreement, including but not limited to failure to satisfy required financial and administrative obligations. As a result, the league has exercised its rights under the governing agreements to remove the organization from the 2026 schedule. "The integrity and stability of the National Arena League is our top priority," said Commissioner Brandon Ikard. "All member organizations are held to the same standards, and when those standards are not met, we have a responsibility to act in the best interest of the league, our teams, our players, and our fans."

The Dallas Bulls acknowledge the announcement from the National Arena League regarding our removal from the remainder of the 2026 season. While we respectfully disagree with the league's characterization of our operations, we remain committed to transparency, professionalism, and the long-term growth of arena football in North Texas. Over the past several months, the Bulls have invested significant resources into bringing high-energy, family-friendly football back to the region. Our games at Fair Park Coliseum have drawn strong community support, created local jobs, activated underutilized space, and contributed to the City of Dallas' broader goal of revitalizing Fair Park as a year-round destination. We want to be clear: The Dallas Bulls are not folding. We will continue to operate, engage our fans, support our players and staff, and evaluate the best path forward for the Bulls brand. This moment is not an ending-it is an opportunity to build something stronger for the region.

BASEBALL

International League

Cardinals No. 4 prospect Joshua Báez crushes a 454-foot homer (7) for Triple-A Memphis Redbirds

Eastern League

Blue Jays prospect Kai Peterson closes out a four-pitcher no-hitter for Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Midwest League

Brewers No. 5 prospect Andrew Fischer crushes a walk-off two-run homer for High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

HOCKEY

Federal Prospect Hockey League

Pee Dee IceCats forward Alexander Legkov has been selected as the FPHL Rookie of the Year for the 2025-26 Season. The 22-year-old Legkov finished the season with 91 points, good for fourth overall in league scoring and tops among rookies. His 38 goals tied for fifth in the league and his 53 assists was seventh, while both of those totals also led league rookies for the category. Legkov also tied for fourth in the FPHL with seven game-winning goals, again leading all rookies in that department. Acquired in a trade from the Danbury Hat Tricks on January 5, 2026, Legkov put up 19 goals and 31 assists for 50 points in just 30 games with Pee Dee.

Western Hockey League

The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is deeply saddened by the news that Matt Davidson, our Director of Player Personnel, has passed away. Matt had a tremendous impact on our organization as a player from 1993-1997, as a regional scout, and as Director of Player Personnel, leading our scouts and players. Matt had an infectious personality, loved his family, was passionate about hockey, and deeply cared for everyone.

2025-26 WHL Top Scorer - Medicine Hat Tigers forward Markus Ruck

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

The San Diego Mojo have announced they will suspend operations following the current season and will not compete in MLV during 2027. The team will still compete in the upcoming playoffs. They begin the search for new investors.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 1 of the 2026 season!







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from May 5, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.