San Diego Sockers are Ron Newman Cup Champions

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - Sebastian Mendez netted a hat trick, and Finals MVP Leonardo de Oliveira added two goals and an assist as part of a 7-1 first half, as the San Diego Sockers rolled to a 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Wave on Monday night at Frontwave Arena, capturing the Ron Newman Cup with a 2-1 series win. A crowd of 3,860 saw San Diego win their 17th championship in franchise history, the seventh since restarting in 2009 for the modern era, and the third in the Major Arena Soccer League.

"Leo" de Oliveira dominated the first half with his passing, shooting, and possession, helping the Sockers score six straight goals, turning a first-quarter 1-1 tie into a 7-1 lead by the 8:05 mark of the second quarter. Defender Drew Ruggles added a goal and two assists in the barrage, and Tavoy Morgan likewise recorded a goal with two helpers. Goalkeeper Chris Toth, who was named the Goalkeeper of the Finals, stopped 9-of-12 shots to win his first MASL title.

After taking a 7-2 loss in Match Two to force the deciding game, the Sockers decided to check into a local North County hotel on Sunday night and wore their road white jerseys out for the Grand Final, trying to recreate the away atmosphere that San Diego dominated all season, with a league-best 11 road wins (all competitions). Whether it was the thread count, breakfast buffet, or the simple psychology, the Sockers indeed got in the first half something their home fans hadn't seen against a top club all season: a dominant run of excellence leading to a big lead at Frontwave Arena.

The night began with an early puncturing of the Wave's late-season offensive strategy, "Jerry Ball", in which 21-year-old rookie goalkeeper Gerardo Perez comes up the floor at any point in the game, all the way into the attacking corner. Perez has scored nine goals from regular season to the postseason, but in the fifth minute of the first quarter, he raced up-field while the ball was still behind him between two defenders. Two Sockers pounced on high pressure, with Luis "Peewee" Ortega stealing the ball away and feeding it to his second-in-press, Sebastian Mendez. With Perez trying to race back, Mendez got a slowly-paced bouncer off that trickled into the goal just ahead of recovery, putting San Diego ahead 1-0 at 4:51.

Milwaukee did find a quick answer courtesy of their two MASL Elite VI players. Alex Sanchez, the Golden Boot winner, rolled a pass to the right corner of the yellow line, where Defender of the Year Mario Alvarez danced and then laced an inch-perfect shot past the dive of Chris Toth, off the inside of the left post and back into the reverse right-side goal netting at 8:11, tying the match 1-1. Less than a minute later, the Sockers were back on top for good. Charlie Gonzalez spotted Drew Ruggles sprinting off the bench down the left wing and fed a perfectly-paced ball that Ruggles could one-time into the back of the net at 8:50 for his first goal of the playoffs, and the start of a huge half.

Before the first quarter was over, the Sockers earned a top-arc free kick on a Wave clearance out of the defensive zone over the wall, and for the first time in the series, they executed a set piece. Leonardo de Oliveira stood at the top of the arc and sent a pass to Ruggles in the right corner, who knocked it off the wall back to Leo, who then smashed his shot off the bottom of the crossbar. On Friday night, the same shot went out. On Monday, it went in, bouncing into the middle of the net for a 3-1 lead at 13:44. The Sockers outshot the Wave 7-4 in the first quarter.

The second frame was a repeated display of Tavoy Morgan's ability to dominate a match at the position of target forward, where he works with his back to the net to accept passes down low. In the opening sequence of the quarter, the Sockers passed the ball back to goalkeeper Chris Toth, whose long rolling pass worked its way across all three lines to Morgan's foot, posting up on Wave defender Max Ferdinand. Morgan controlled and with one sweeping touch laid the ball off to de Oliveira crashing the right wing, and Leo laced in his brace at the 0:16 mark for a 4-1 advantage.

Much as Milwaukee's goal ten seconds into the third quarter of Match Two changed the momentum of the game, the Sockers' goal in the opening sixteen seconds of the second quarter of Match Three seemed to take some of the force out of the Wave. The Sockers dominated the next six minutes, punishing one-v-one defense with quality attacks. Ruggles gave Morgan the ball on the left wing, and he this time called his own number, turning to his right, dancing on Ferdinand, and arcing a shot over Perez's outstretched arms and into the net at 2:05 for a 5-1 lead. Leo sent in Mendez on the right wing through traffic for his second goal of the night at 6:48, pushing the lead to 6-1. When Morgan again received a pass even further down toward goal and laid the ball off to defender Mitchell Cardenas' strike at 8:05, the lead was 7-1, and the championship was all but San Diego's to celebrate. The Sockers carried their six-goal advantage into the halftime locker room.

The third quarter saw the Wave go to full-time "Jerry Ball", with Perez starting the opening kickoff at midfield instead of his net. Milwaukee possessed, probed, and poked at the San Diego defense but could not find their way to the back of the net, out-shooting the Sockers 5-2 in the frame but failing to mark a goal. The scoreless quarter drew San Diego within fifteen minutes of a title.

Milwaukee finally found some success when they pulled Perez for a more traditional sixth attacker, forward Ricardo Carvalho. Max Ludwig scored at 2:48 of the fourth quarter, and Ian Bennett chested home his sixth goal of the playoffs at 6:39 to pull the Wave within four goals at 7-3. The feeling was that it would only take one empty-netter for the Sockers to put the match away, but until then, Milwaukee was still in the fight. The backbreaking moment came courtesy of Mendez, who fired a left-wing shot that was blocked by Ferdinand, but the rebound came right back to Sebastian, and he smacked an even tougher, twisting shot past Ferdinand and home at 9:25. As the crowd stood and roared, the final light went out for the Wave. Nilton de Andrade and Charlie Gonzalez scored against the empty net at 12:39 and 14:15 to wrap up the scoring.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026

San Diego Sockers are Ron Newman Cup Champions - San Diego Sockers

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