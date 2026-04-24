San Diego Sockers Match Preview - RNC Finals Match Two V Milwaukee 4-24

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers--presented by Kaiser Permanente--return home to Frontwave Arena for Match Two of the 2026 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) Ron Newman Cup Finals, hosting the Milwaukee Wave on Friday night. The Sockers lead the best-of-three series 1-0 and are one win away from clinching their third MASL title, and the 17th championship in franchise history. The match is set for a 7:35pm PDT kickoff, televised exclusively in the United States on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, with international coverage on Sportworld, Fox Sports Mexico, and the Unbeaten Network.

The Sockers and Wave, two of the most successful and stable franchises in the history of indoor soccer--combining for 23 major titles--are meeting for the first time ever in a championship series. San Diego has won sixteen championships in franchise history, including ten championships in eleven years in the original MISL that dominated the sport in the 1980s, six modern championships (four in the PASL 2010-13) and two MASL Ron Newman Cups in 2021 and 2022. Milwaukee is a seven-time indoor champion and-- founded in 1984--the oldest continuously operating franchise in the sport. The Wave won three championships in the NPSL (which grew out of their original league, the AISA) between 1998 and 2002, then won three championships in the MISL (versions 2 and 3) in 2005, 2011 and 2012. The Wave were MASL Ron Newman Cup champions in 2018-19. The clubs have only met one previous time in the MASL playoffs, in the 2022 Ron Newman Cup quarterfinals, where the Sockers advanced in a two-game sweep.

For the first time in league history, the Ron Newman Cup Finals feature a best-of-three with three full games, instead of two full games and a 15-minute Knockout Game. As such, the Wave must win on Friday to force Match Three, which would be played Monday night at Frontwave Arena. A Sockers win on Friday would end the season and bring San Diego their seventh modern championship (2009-present) and third in the MASL.

San Diego thus stands one step away from clinching the title, but after a 5-4 win in Match One of the series on Wednesday night, the club went through a chamber worth of shooting itself in the foot. A series of after-match incidents marred the finish, beginning with team captain Cesar Cerda's red card for violent conduct issued after the final whistle on video review, and continuing through a group of Sockers getting into a dust-up with Milwaukee Wave fans who were pelting them with objects and liquids as they were trying to leave the field. The MASL on Thursday announced a series of punishments, beginning with the permanent expulsion of defender Stefan Mijatovic, who was on a "zero tolerance" probation in his return to the league after previous violent conduct episodes. Midfielders Jesus Pacheco and Luiz Morales were each issued one-match suspensions and fines, and Cerda's red card carried an automatic one-match suspension and fine as well. Lastly, Tavoy Morgan and Sebastian Mendez were both fined undisclosed amounts.

Prior to the final whistle, the Sockers put together one of their most complete performances of the season in beating the Wave 5-4 on the road. Charlie Gonzalez had a goal and two assists, helping create each of San Diego's first three goals. Morgan netted a goal and assist, Nick Perera, Leonardo de Oliveira and Nilton de Andrade all scored goals, and Cerda had two assists to help power the offense. The Sockers defense quieted the top offense in the MASL with fourteen blocked shots, as Milwaukee stars Alex Sanchez and Mario Alvarez were both shut out in the match. Goalkeeper Chris Toth improved to 3-0 in the playoffs, stopping 7-of-11 shots. San Diego withstood an entire fourth quarter of Milwaukee bringing their goalkeeper Gerardo Perez up into the attack, surrendering three goals to the formation but keeping the Wave from finding an equalizer for six straight minutes under pressure before de Andrade's goal gave the Sockers a 5-3 lead at the 9:25 mark. San Diego was then able to control the action until conceding in the final 30 seconds.

In regular-season competition, the Sockers hold a 9-8 all-time lead over the Wave, but Milwaukee dominated the season series in 2025-26, winning both matches home and away. The Wave season opener was an 8-4 win over the Sockers at Frontwave Arena on December 7, and the clubs met on January 17 in Milwaukee, with the Wave prevailing 10-5. At the end of that match, the Sockers were 5-3-1 and the Wave were 6-1-2. Since then, the Sockers closed the season 11-3-1 while the Wave went 9-6, allowing San Diego to pass Milwaukee and win the MASL Shield. As such, the Sockers have home-field advantage in the Finals.

San Diego faces multiple lineup questions for Match Two after the league dropped the suspension hammer down on Thursday. Cerda and Mijatovic were both heavy-rotation defenders, while Pacheco was the first choice to drop back into the defender group from midfield. Morales is a talented striker who demands defensive attention. Head coach Phil Salvagio and staff will turn to a reserve group that was put into action throughout a regular season that was marked by multiple long-term injuries to key players. Veterans Felipe Gonzalez, Sean Callahan, Jose "Bebe" Gonzalez, and Moustapha Gueye could be called upon, or Salvagio could turn to any of three rookies who earned regular playing time: Adrian Reyes, Andrew Estrella, or Marcel Sanchez.

The Wave, meanwhile, have their backs against the wall and can't count on San Diego's suspensions to be a determining factor. Milwaukee leaned on rookie forward Oscar Flores on Wednesday night, who assisted on all four of the club's goals. Head coach Marcio Leite must decide whether to go to "Jerry Ball", his high-risk formation that pulls goalkeeper Gerardo Perez (seven goals regular season, two playoffs) deep into the attack at the expense of an empty net, right away or more often. The Wave turned to "Jerry Ball" in the fourth quarter and earned three goals after being held to a single goal over 45 minutes.

However, the strategy is difficult to run all game and leaves the net open to long shots, a specialty of players like San Diego's Leo, Charlie Gonzalez, and Sebastian Mendez.







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