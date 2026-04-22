San Diego Sockers Match Preview RNC Finals Match One at Milwaukee 4-22

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







MILWAUKEE, WI - The San Diego Sockers-presented by Kaiser Permanente-begin the Ron Newman Cup Finals with Match One against the Milwaukee Wave on Wednesday evening from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Kickoff is set for 4:30pm PDT and will air live domestically on MASL TV on YouTube, with international TV coverage on Sportworld, Fox Sports Mexico, and the Unbeaten Network. The best-of-three series will continue to San Diego for Match Two on Friday at Frontwave Arena, with Match Three taking place Monday at Frontwave Arena if needed.

The Sockers and Wave, two of the most successful and stable franchises in the history of indoor soccer-combining for 23 major titles-meet for the first time ever in a series with a championship setting. San Diego has won sixteen championships in franchise history, including ten championships in eleven years in the original MISL that dominated the sport in the 1980s, six modern championships (four in the PASL 2010-13), and two MASL Ron Newman Cups in 2021 and 2022. Milwaukee is a seven-time indoor champion and--founded in 1984--the oldest continuously operating franchise in the sport. The Wave won three championships in the NPSL (which grew out of their original league, the AISA) between 1998 and 2002, then won three championships in the MISL (versions 2 and 3) in 2005, 2011, and 2012. The Wave were MASL Ron Newman Cup champions in 2018-19. The clubs have only met one previous time in the MASL playoffs, in the 2022 Ron Newman Cup quarterfinals, where the Sockers advanced in a two-game sweep.

In regular-season competition, the Sockers hold a 9-8 all-time lead over the Wave, but Milwaukee dominated the season series in 2025-26, winning both matches home and away. The Wave season opener was an 8-4 win over the Sockers at Frontwave Arena on December 7, and the clubs met on January 17 in Milwaukee, with the Wave prevailing 10-5. At the end of that match, the Sockers were 5-3-1, and the Wave were 6-1-2. Since then, the Sockers closed the season 11-3-1 while the Wave went 9-6, allowing San Diego to pass Milwaukee and win the MASL Shield. As such, the Sockers have home-field advantage in the Finals.

Having earned a first-round bye for their regular-season league victory, the Sockers took on the St. Louis Ambush in the semifinal round of the playoffs and advanced 2-0, although both matches were far from routine affairs. On Friday, San Diego went to The Family Arena in St. Louis and emerged as winners by a 6-5 final score to take Match One of the series. Nick Perera had two goals with an assist, and Leonardo de Oliveira netted what turned out to be the match-winner early in the fourth quarter, as the Sockers rallied from a 4-3 deficit to score three straight goals. St. Louis scored with just over two minutes left to narrow the lead, but San Diego was able to prevent an equalizer and secure the win. In Match Two on Sunday, the Sockers' only lead came on their final shot, Nick Perera's golden goal at 9:01 of overtime to secure another 6-5 victory. San Diego trailed for almost 55 minutes of regulation before de Oliveira scored a dramatic equalizer with ten seconds remaining on the clock, knotting the score 5-5. Tavoy Morgan added two goals, and team captain Cesar Cerda assisted on each of San Diego's final three goals in the comeback win. This is the Sockers' fourth-ever trip to the MASL championship round; the club is 2-1 in their previous three trips, having lost last season to the Chihuahua Savage two-games-to-one.

Slotted as the third seed in the playoff bracket, the Wave have gone the distance in a pair of playoff series in order to advance to the Ron Newman Cup Finals for the second time in franchise history. Milwaukee was given a battle by the sixth-seeded Empire Strykers, who began their series with a 6-3 win at Toyota Arena in Ontario on April 2. With their backs against the wall, the Wave fought back on April 6 in Milwaukee, beating the Strykers in a back-and-forth game 7-5 to force the Knockout Game, which the Wave won 2-0 to advance to the semifinals. There, they hosted the second-seeded Baltimore Blast, who had to concede home field due to a lack of arena dates at their home venue. The Blast beat the Wave 7-5 on April 10 to take the series lead, but once again Milwaukee fought back, winning 5-4 on April 13 to force the Knockout Game, which was decided on Andre Hayne's goal with 51 seconds remaining, earning the Wave a 2-1 victory and a berth in the Finals. Milwaukee will have gone nine days between playoff games, while the Sockers only had one day to recover and one day to travel to Wisconsin.

The Sockers will be reliant upon veteran forwards Nick Perera (19-17=36 points regular season, 3-2=5 points playoffs) and Tavoy Morgan (17-8=25 regular season, 2-2=4 playoffs) to control the ball in the attacking zone and create chances both for themselves and for teammates on overlapping runs. The return of midfielders Leonardo de Oliveira (7-16# regular season, 2-1=3 playoffs) and Charlie Gonzalez (12-8 regular season, 1-0=1 playoffs) gives San Diego critical ball-handling and possession capability. Goalkeeper Chris Toth (7-1-1 regular season, 2-0 playoffs) is expected to start in net. The five-time MASL Goalkeeper of the Year led the league with a 3.70 GAA and .769 SV% in the regular season, and holds a nearly-identical 3.72 GAA and .739 SV% in two playoff matches.

The Wave placed two players in the MASL Elite VI for the 2025-26 season, with MVP candidate Alex Sanchez (32-17=49 regular season, 3-1=4 playoffs) mastering the midfield and defender Mario Alvarez (21-21=42 regular season, 2-4=6 playoffs) adding a lethal scoring dimension from the back. Rookie forward Oscar Flores (26-10=36 regular season, 4-1=5 playoffs) won the MASL Newcomer of the Year award for his scoring ability from anywhere on the field. Veterans Ian Bennett, Max Ferdinand, and Andre Hayne provide a championship linkage back to the Wave's last title, and support an energetic second line powered by speedsters Max Ludwig, Alex Steinwascher, and Javier Steinwascher. One area of concern for the Wave could be on defense, where, since February, the Wave allowed 6.07 goals per match and in the regular season conceded a minimum of six goals to every playoff team they faced. Goalkeeper Gerardo Perez has taken over as the regular playoff starter, bringing his unique mix of shot-stopping and attacking play. Perez has a goal and an assist offensively in the playoffs as well as a 3.27 GAA, although his save percentage is only .605. Perez posted similar defensive numbers in the regular season (5.52 GAA, .631 SV%) but netted seven goals with an assist offensively. William Banahene is a more traditional goalkeeper who went 2-0 against the Sockers in the regular season but posted a modest SV% of .672 in the regular season and .652 in two playoff losses.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 21, 2026

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