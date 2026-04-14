San Diego Sockers Match Preview - RNC Semi-Final Match 1 at St. Louis 4-17

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers-presented by Kaiser Permanente-begin their 2026 Ron Newman Cup playoff journey by traveling to St. Louis, Missouri, where they will open their second-round best-of-three playoff series with Match One against the St. Louis Ambush on Friday night at The Family Arena. The match is set for a 5:05pm PDT kickoff, and will be televised exclusively in the United States on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. International TV coverage will take place on Sportworld, Fox Sports Mexico, and the Unbeaten Network. Match Two (and the Knockout Game Match Three if necessary) are scheduled for Sunday, April 19th at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

The Sockers (16-6-2, 44 points) emerged from the tightest playoff chase in Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) history as the winner of the MASL Supporters Shield, awarded to the club with the best record in the regular season. As such, San Diego received a bye in the opening round of the playoffs, and will have home-field advantage throughout, always hosting the second (and third if needed) match at home. The top four clubs in the playoffs were separated by a total of two points, less than one regulation win. San Diego turned their season around after a 5-4-1 start by going 7-0-1 from January 24 to March 5. The Sockers finished the campaign 4-2 in their final six matches, but all four wins came in sudden-death overtime. San Diego was 6-2 in overtime/shootouts in the regular season, a full third of their schedule requiring more than regulation.

The Ambush (13-5-6, 42 points) had an opportunity to win the Shield with a regulation win in their final match of the regular season, but instead suffered their sixth overtime loss at the hands of the Empire Strykers, settling for fourth place in the table. They earned a first-round matchup against the fifth-seeded Kansas City Comets, and took the Show Me State series two matches to one. St. Louis won the opener in Kansas City comfortably, 9-4, then dropped Match Two at home 6-5, forcing a Knockout Game to decide the series. The Ambush won it 2-0, with Colin O'Keefe scoring the go-ahead goal at 6:23, and Christian Briggs adding the icing with a power play goal at 13:28. Midfielder William Eskay did it all for the Ambush in the playoff series, scoring (8-4=12) points and adding six blocked shots. Regular season leading scorer Daniel Torrealba (23-13=36 points) was limited by a lower-body injury in the opening round, only playing in the Knockout Game (while going scoreless). Goalkeepers Paolo Nascimento and Eduardo "Pollo" Cortes split the playoff series, with Cortes making 22 saves in the Match One win, and Nascimento starting Match Two and the Knockout Game.

The Sockers and St. Louis Ambush, two MASL teams that rarely compete against one another, only met once in the regular season, a Sockers home 5-4 overtime win in which San Diego rallied from 4-1 down in the third quarter. The matchup was only the seventh between San Diego and St. Louis in the 12-year history of the league, with the Sockers leading 4-3. The Ambush won the first three meetings against the Sockers, and San Diego has won the last four. In 2023-24, the Sockers posted an 8-2 win over the Ambush at Pechanga Arena, and in 2024-25, San Diego won twice at the Family Arena in St. Louis, once in overtime.

The Sockers will host a watch party for their game on Friday, April 17, at Junkyard Sports Bar & Grill, located at 3617 Ocean Ranch Blvd, Oceanside, beginning at 4:30pm. The 2025/26 MASL Shield and other memorabilia will be on display, opportunity drawings for Sockers and Junkyard prizes after every quarter, and photo opportunities with Sunny the mascot.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 13, 2026

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