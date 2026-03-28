Sockers Seek MASL Shield & First-Round Bye with a Regulation Win

Published on March 28, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers-presented by Kaiser Permanente-conclude the 2025-26 MASL regular season by hosting the Kansas City Comets on Sunday afternoon at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside. The match is set for a 3:00pm PDT kickoff, and can be viewed domestically on Fox Soccer Plus and MASL TV (on YouTube) and MASL+, as well as supplemental coverage on the National Soccer Network and Victory+, and international coverage on Sportworld, Fox Sports Mexico, and the Unbeaten Network.

The Sockers (15-6-2, 42 points) have two more wins than any other MASL side with one match remaining in the schedule, and yet have work to do when it comes to securing the top spot in the table. Due to a 5-2 record in overtime matches, San Diego's point total and regulation win total (10) leave them vulnerable to finishing anywhere from first to fifth in the final standings. A regulation win on Sunday over Kansas City guarantees the MASL Shield, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage throughout the Ron Newman Cup playoffs. Another overtime win against the Comets would guarantee no worse than second place for San Diego, and clinch a first-round bye. An overtime loss would likely place the Sockers in third or fourth place (depending on St. Louis' result at Empire), and a regulation loss would allow Kansas City to pass San Diego in the standings on the basis of the regulation wins tiebreaker, consigning the Sockers to either fourth or fifth place depending on the St. Louis/Empire result. Baltimore on Saturday will play a Tacoma side that is 1-9-1 on the road and is sitting almost all of its starting players; a Blast win gets them to 43 points. Milwaukee on Sunday hosts Utica, the eighth-place team in the league and a club that lost 17-2 their last time visiting the Wave; a Wave win gets Milwaukee to 43 points.

Both the Comets and Sockers came into the weekend with the possibility of winning the MASL Shield in their control, both knowing that sweeping the weekend home-and-home series against the other was the key to success. Kansas City lost grip of the Shield on Friday night in front of a crowd of over 4,600 at Cable Dahmer Arena, as the Sockers staged a fourth-quarter comeback to post a wild 11-10 overtime win. San Diego trailed 7-5 at halftime and 10-8 midway through the fourth quarter before rallying behind goals from Luiz Morales at 8:02 of the fourth, then Drew Ruggles to equalize with a sixth attacker and empty net behind him at 14:08 of the fourth. Stefan Mijatovic's first goal as a Socker was the overtime golden goal, an outside shot off a rebound that deflected on its way into the net. Tavoy Morgan powered the offense with a season-best four goal/two assist night, while team captain Cesar Cerda notched a season-best four assists, including helpers on each of the club's fourth-quarter goals.

This is the fifth and final meeting of the regular season between the Sockers and Comets, and their fourth get-together in the month of March. While San Diego leads the season series 3-1, all three of their wins have come on the road in overtime, while Kansas City bested the Sockers 8-6 in their previous visit to Frontwave Arena. As such, the season points series is tied 6-6, and the away teams are 4-0 in the series. Combatants since the glory days of the 1980s MISL, the Sockers own an all-time record of 42-25 against the Comets. In the MASL era, the Sockers are 7-7 against Kansas City, including 4-4 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Comets (12-6-5, 39 points) can no longer realistically win the MASL Shield (barring two of the biggest upsets in league history if Tacoma and Utica could win their away matches) or earn a first-round bye, but they could finish as high as third in the standings with a regulation win on Sunday, and a St. Louis loss at Empire. Extra time has not been the Comets' friend this year, as the club is 2-5 in overtime matches. Kansas City will be feeding the ball to top forward Rian Marques, who is in the running for the Golden Boot, points title, and league MVP. Marques leads the league with 49 points, ranks second with 28 goals, and T-2nd with 21 assists. A big game on Sunday could theoretically give him Golden Boot, Pass Master (most assists), and MVP (often awarded to the points leader). Marques has (4-5=9) points in his last two matches against the Sockers.







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Sockers Seek MASL Shield & First-Round Bye with a Regulation Win - San Diego Sockers

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