Sockers Edge Wave 5-4 to Win RNC Finals Match One

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release









Charlie Gonzalez and Tavoy Morgan of the San Diego Sockers

(San Diego Sockers, Credit: Milwaukee Wave) Charlie Gonzalez and Tavoy Morgan of the San Diego Sockers(San Diego Sockers, Credit: Milwaukee Wave)

MILWAUKEE, WI - Charlie Gonzalez had a goal and two assists, Tavoy Morgan added a goal and an assist, and a sterling overall defensive effort led the San Diego Sockers to a hard-earned 5-4 win on Wednesday night at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, taking Match One of the best-of-three Ron Newman Cup Finals. The Sockers will attempt to close out the series and clinch the Cup on Friday night at Frontwave Arena, with a game three scheduled for Monday night in Oceanside if needed.

San Diego won their league-leading eleventh road game of the season (regular season and playoffs) with an all-around team defensive effort. The players blocked fourteen shots in front of goalkeeper Chris Toth, who stopped 7-of-11 shots to improve to 3-0 in the playoffs. Leading 4-1 after three quarters and forced into a 6-on-5 defensive posture for almost the entire fourth quarter, the Sockers responded to two quick Milwaukee goals with ten minutes of rock-solid defense, leading to an insurance goal by Nilton de Andrade for a 5-3 lead that proved to be the game-winner.

The goal was assisted by team captain and defender Cesar Cerda, who had two more assists but took a costly red card at the final whistle of the game for violent conduct, when he reacted to being taken down from behind by Milwaukee's Tony Walls by striking him in the groin while falling. Cerda, who has led the Sockers to six straight wins down the stretch with his tenacious defense and creative passing, will be suspended for Match Two barring league review.

Oscar Flores had a game-best four assists, setting up every Milwaukee goal in a losing effort.

After four minutes of first-quarter back-and-forth action and probing attack, the Sockers found the first goal of the Finals. A long lead pass to Tavoy Morgan on the left edge of the crease began the offense, and Morgan tapped a pass to his right to Charlie Gonzalez, then cut to the back post. Gonzalez bounced a wall-pass gently off the near-side boards to Morgan, who knocked in his third goal of the playoffs at 4:34 for a 1-0 San Diego lead.

Both clubs had a golden chance to find the net in the final minute of the first quarter. Emerging from San Diego's zone on a counter-attack, the Wave found themselves in a 4-on-2 break downfield. A cross pass to a wide-open Ricardo Carvalho at the edge of the right crease led to a whip of a shot inside the right post, but Toth went post-to-post and plucked the ball out of mid-air. Heading the other way, Wave keeper Gerardo Perez found himself out of position on a floating ball off Charlie Gonzalez's toe toward his goal line, but Alex Sanchez drifted over to clear the ball off the line with a half-bicycle kick. The match remained 1-0 San Diego to the end of the first fifteen minutes, with shots even 7-7.

A pair of golden chances came up dry in the second quarter as the Sockers established a steady run of offensive possession. First, Drew Ruggles found himself in a two-on-one inside the Wave offensive zone, but chose to take the direct shot, leading to a Perez save. Less than a minute later, San Diego's Nilton de Andrade made a skillful run around three different Milwaukee players, and this time sprung Ruggles in one-on-one against the keeper. Drew lifted a shot that smacked the bottom of the crossbar but stayed out of the net. Another Sockers scoring opportunity came up empty when Cesar Cerda's rebound shot with under two minutes remaining was blocked away from the line down low by Javier Steinwascher.

Finally, after three different chances ended with shots that went wide, the Wave found the back of the net in front of their home fans in the final minute of the second quarter. Forward Oscar Flores retrieved a pin-down pass along the left wall and rolled the ball back to Cesar Correa, who was able to face the goal. Correa put his left laces through a knuckling shot that went past Cerda's block attempt and, in doing so, screened the diving Toth, settling just inside the left post at 14:30 for an equalizer and 1-1 tie. The Sockers outshot the Wave 8-6 in the second quarter and had three excellent chances to score, but had to retreat to the locker room in a flat-footed tie.

The Wave came out with one of their best looks of the night to start the third quarter, as a flurry of cross passes led to the MASL Newcomer of the Year Flores being wide-open on the right post, with Toth out of position. Flores thought he had a simple tap-in goal, but the Sockers' Luiz Morales was on time at the far post to deliver a critical goal-saving blocked shot. San Diego would turn back to their familiar scoring combo two minutes later, with Charlie Gonzalez feeding Morgan the ball with back-to-goal, and Morgan tapping the ball back to Charlie on the left wing. Gonzalez struck a bouncing ball with precision, eluding Perez's save attempt and swerving inside right-side netting at 3:36 for a 2-1 Sockers lead.

The momentum had swung in the direction of the visitors, and the Sockers would grab hold of it throughout the rest of the quarter. With relentless positioning and intervention, the San Diego defense held off Milwaukee's repeated attempt at walla-scora passes off the goal boards. When the action flowed back to the Wave side of the field, Gonzalez was ready for his next act of soccer artistry, curving an arcing aerial distribution from the left wall into the middle of the crease, where the 6'3" Perera was running parallel to goal and turned his head to nod home his team-leading fourth goal of the playoffs. Suddenly, San Diego had a 3-1 lead at 5:28.

Milwaukee earned a foul deep in the San Diego zone and took a timeout to concoct a play, but the end result was not to their liking. Leonardo de Oliveira pounced on a restart pass across the crease and pushed forward with Cerda on a quick counter-attack. Cerda gave Leo the ball down low, and as he faked a return pass to his left, Leo instead dribbled a slow bouncer that had Perez completely wrong-footed and unable to touch, hopelessly spilling into the net at 11:51 for a 4-1 lead, which held through the third quarter.

The Wave went to the high-risk, high-reward strategy that earned keeper Gerardo Perez his starting job to begin the fourth quarter, bringing Perez forward all the way into the attack in what Milwaukee calls "Gerry Ball". Forced into a defensive posture, the Sockers watched as the Wave's stars turned the match around quickly. First, Flores showed his talent with a self-pass off the corner boards, reading the bounce and firing a shot out of mid-air which was redirected in by Ian Bennett in front of the goal to make it 4-2 at 2:04. Then, some good fortune favored the Wave, as Perez's right-wing shot hit the seam between board and glass, popping up into the crease instead of bouncing out. Flores was there to win the ball in the air and head it toward goal, and Bennett had his foot in the right place to nudge it over the line at 3:22 for the second goal in 78 seconds. The San Diego lead was down to 4-3.

The next six minutes were a game of cat and mouse, as the Wave would try to bring Perez down the field, only for San Diego to find the right angles to prevent good looks on net. Then, the Sockers would get the ball and bring their scorers on field, only to be dispossessed by a swarming Wave unit, which would in turn put the Sockers' defenders and the Wave attackers back off the bench. With the ninth minute of the quarter ticking away, Milwaukee found Golden Boot winner Alex Sanchez on the left wing, but his shot was blocked by a sprawling Ben Ramin, one of his four blocked shots on the night.

As San Diego was able to move the ball upfield, Cerda made a recovery along the right wall outside the yellow line, then put on the type of show that has made him one of the league's top players for years. Weaving back-and-forth, the Sockers captain found his way around three Milwaukee defenders at once. As they chased him into the corner, Cerda bounced a wall pass off the end boards to Nilton de Andrade on left wing, who smashed in his first goal of the playoffs at 9:25 for a critical two-goal lead at 5-3.

The Sockers were able to hold the Wave to the outside and find another counter-attack lane in the final three minutes, and as Milwaukee scrambled to put defenders on the floor, they were called for too many men on the field with 2:42 remaining. San Diego went on the power play but elected to pass the ball around and kill off two minutes of time. However, as soon as the Wave got the ball back, they went right downfield and scored, with Flores sending in the keeper Preez along the right wall, who took one touch and then laced his shot inside the left post for his second goal of the playoffs and ninth of the season, setting the final line at 5-4. San Diego took the ensuing kickoff and dribbled out the clock to end the game. But the final seconds proved fateful in a different way.

RIght at the final horn, Cerda and Milwaukee's Tony Walls got tangled up at midfield, with Walls going through the back of Cerda and twisting him down. As he fell, Cesar's leg appeared to kick out and strike Walls in the groin. The horn sounded to end the game, and the players shook hands, but as head official Rich Grady went over to video review to check the play, the Sockers players attempted to leave the field, only to have beer and cups thrown at them in the tunnel, leading to another pileup of players reacting. While the field was eventually cleared, Grady went back to the monitor and announced a red card on Cerda for violent conduct, which will take him out of Friday's Match Two, barring a league review.

San Diego and Milwaukee fly to California on Thursday and play Match Two of the Finals on Friday night at Frontwave Arena, a 7:35pm kickoff. A Sockers win would clinch the series and the Sockers' third MASL championship, seventh modern title and seventeenth championship in franchise history. If the Wave win on Friday, the two teams will play again on Monday in Match Three at Frontwave Arena, also at 7:35pm. Tickets are available at frontwavearena.com or sdsockers.com.

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