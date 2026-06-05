Two Rookies Extended for Three Years

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - The MASL Ron Newman Cup champion San Diego Sockers-presented by Kaiser Permanente-today announced three-year contract extensions for midfielders Adrian Reyes and Andrew "Pato" Estrella. Both players agreed to three-year contracts through the 2028-29 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) seasons. As per league and club policy, the terms of the extension were not announced.

"Both Adrian and 'Pato' were key rookie additions to our club last season," said Sockers general manager Chiky Luna, "We needed their youth and energy to get us through some tough spots in the regular season. As part of the Sockers family now, we look forward to seeing what these young players can develop into over the course of the next three seasons."

A pair of San Diego natives, Reyes and Estrella were both signed to the club prior to January, and each made their MASL debuts on January 4 in Tacoma. Reyes got off to a strong start with five goals in his first five matches played, while Estrella showed a knack for defensive running and high work rate. In 17 regular season matches, Reyes finished with (8-1=9) points, while Estrella featured in 14 regular season matches, with (3-1=4) points scored. Estrella drew into one playoff match for the Sockers, Match Two of the Ron Newman Cup Finals, where he went scoreless.

Reyes, 26, grew up crossing the border from San Diego to Tijuana, and attended Eastlake High School and Southwestern College. He appeared in the NPSL with Albion Pros before receiving tryouts in Spain, Estonia and Sweden. Estrella, who turns 27 at the end of June, attended La Jolla High School and Cuyamaca College before playing in the UPSL with Eastlake soccer.

The Sockers, winners of the 2026 Ron Newman Cup, are celebrating their seventh modern championship and the seventeenth in the history of the club. San Diego will return to action this winter in search of their second repeat championship in the MASL. Season ticket information is available at frontwavearena.com or sdsockers.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from June 5, 2026

Two Rookies Extended for Three Years - San Diego Sockers

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