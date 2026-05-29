Sockers Lose de Andrade in MASL Expansion Draft

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - The expansion Lehigh Valley Spirits, in the first-ever Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) expansion draft, were given the opportunity to select one player from each of the existing eight MASL clubs' roster, after each club was given a 10-player protection list. The Spirits made their selections at the beginning of this week, plucking midfielder Nilton de Andrade off the Sockers' roster. Nilton will report to Lehigh Valley and join the Spirits for the 2026-27 campaign.

"We are extremely thankful to Nilton for his contributions and his work ethic this season," said Sockers general manager Chiky Luna, "We wouldn't have won the championship without his speed and strength in the midfield. We know Nilton is an East Coast player and are happy to see he can continue his career in a place he is comfortable."

Acquired in a midseason trade from Utica City FC, de Andrade, 30, appeared in seven regular-season games for the Sockers down the stretch, scoring six goals with one assist. His knack for coming through in the clutch was revealed when Nilton netted the equalizer in Kansas City on March 14, a goal with 2:33 remaining in regulation, which allowed the Sockers to claim a critical 6-5 win in overtime. In the Ron Newman Cup playoffs, de Andrade added two goals and an assist in five matches played. Nilton scored a goal in each of the Sockers' two wins in the Ron Newman Cup Finals, netting in the first and third matches. In four seasons and 81 matches played during his MASL career, de Andrade has contributed (71-38=109) points. Previously, Nilton had played exclusively on the East Coast since moving to the United States from Cape Verde, serving as a collegiate star at UMass-Boston before playing in Utica beginning in 2022.

The Sockers, winners of the 2026 Ron Newman Cup, are celebrating their seventh modern championship and the seventeenth in the history of the club. San Diego will return to action this winter in search of their second repeat championship in the MASL. Season ticket information is available at frontwavearena.com or sdsockers.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from May 29, 2026

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