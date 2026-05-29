MASL x TST

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







After three straight years of MASL-led teams taking home the one million dollar prize in cary, nc, we are back at the soccer tournament again with over 120 players, coaches and masl alumni taking the field!

Check out where you can find your favorite players and coaches when they take the field starting on wednesday, May 27th, and stay tuned to masl social media channels for updates live from cary, nc.

(Players appearing are subject to change)

Bumpy Pitch FC (Men's) - Group A

Alan Perez

Empire Strykers

Brandon Gomez

Empire Strykers

Andy Reyes

Empire Strykers

Charlie Gonzalez

San Diego Sockers (Million Dollar Goal Scorer)

Christian Gutierrez

San Diego Sockers

Justin Stinson

Empire Strykers

Mitchell Cardenas

San Diego Sockers

Moustapha Gueye

San Diego Sockers

Mounir Alami

Empire Strykers

Legio FC - Group A

Josh Lemos

Milwaukee Wave (Alumni)

Maldini Gonçalves

Baltimore Blast

Pumas De Alabama (Men's) - Group B

Álvaro Bocanegra

Monterrey Flash (alumni)

Berna Valdovinos

Monterrey Flash (Alumni)

Jorge Rios

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Uriel Zuart

Monterrey Flash (alumni)

Hernandez United - Group B

Roman Ramirez

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Javier Gallegos

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Leonardo Espinoza

Baltimore Blast

Chad Poarch

Baltimore Blast (Million Dollar Goal Scorer)

Jaime Romero

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Brandon Escoto

San Diego Sockers (Alumni)

Iván Muñoz

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Luiz Perez

San Diego Sockers (alumni)

Kings League All Stars - Group C

Kelvin Oliveira

Utica City FC (Million Dollar Goal Scorer)

Genefit FC - Group D

Oscar Flores

Milwaukee Wave

Gerardo Perez

Milwaukee Wave

Mario Alvarez

Milwaukee Wave

Zach Reget

Kansas City Comets

Cesar Correa

Milwaukee Wave

Alex Sanchez

Milwaukee Wave

Drew Ruggles

San Diego Sockers

Derek Huffman (HC)

Milwaukee Wave

Gordy Gurson (AC)

Utica City FC

Hoosier Army - Group D

Chad Vandegriffe

Kansas City Comets

Phillip Ejimadu

Kansas City Comets

TMT Chicago - Group D

Luis "PeeWee" Ortega

San Diego Sockers

Hiram Ruiz

San Diego Sockers (alumni)

Michael Mejia

Baltimore Blast

Nico Williams

Baltimore Blast

Dreamville FC - Group E

Jamie Thomas

Baltimore Blast

Drip FC - Group E

David Balyeat

Dallas Sidekicks (alumni)

Say Word FC - Group E

Issak Somow

Empire Strykers

La Bombonera - Group G

Carlos "Poper" Hernandez

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Boca Dallas (Men's) - Group G

Luis Genaro Castillo

Empire Strykers

Flavio Guzman

Dallas Sidekicks (alumni)

Eduardo "Pollo" Cortes

St. Louis Ambush

Sergio Pinal

Utica City FC

Gabriel Costa

San Diego Sockers

Luiz Morales

San Diego Sockers

Marco Fabián

Empire Strykers

Charmour FC - Group G

Daniel Osuji

Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)

Pat Thompson

Baltimore Blast

Eber Ospina

Baltimore Blast

Wellington Bramusse

Baltimore Blast

Roshawn Panton

Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)

William Banahene

Lehigh Valley Spirits (Asst. GM)

Malcolm Harris

Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)

KwikGoal FC - Group H

Paulo Nascimento

St. Louis Ambush

Shawn Azcueta

Milwaukee Wave

Hugo Silva

Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)

Alex Steinwascher

Milwaukee Wave

Ricardo Carvalho

Milwaukee Wave

Vini Dantas

Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)

Bruno Henrique

Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)

Juan Pereira

Baltimore Blast

Jonatas Melo

Baltimore Blast

Thiago Freitas

Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)

Raphael Araujo

St. Louis Ambush

Podpah Funkbol Clube - Group H

Caique Riberio

Chihuahua Savage (alumni)

Brown Ballers FC - Group H

Hassan Elsayed

Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)

RG10 Football - Group H

Michael Lenis

Kansas City Comets

Filipe Dutra

Empire Strykers

Guerrero Pino

Kansas City Comets

Wythenshawe Vets - Group I

Ben Ramin

San Diego Sockers

Dueling For Lincoln FC - Group I

John Gates

St. Louis Ambush

Billy Stimac

St. Louis Ambush (alumni)

Ozzy Santana

St. Louis Ambush

Daniel Torrealba

St. Louis Ambush

Riley Urie

St. Louis Ambush

Mario Falsone

St. Louis Ambush

Club América (Men's) - Group J

Ben Suddeth

Empire Strykers

Vlilarreal CF - Group J

Rian Marques

Kansas City Comets

Sebastian Mendez

San Diego Sockers

Moises Hernandez

Dallas Sidekicks (alumni)

Yahir Romero

Tacoma Stars

Oscar Romero

Dallas Sidekicks (alumni)

Esai Romero

Dallas Sidekicks (alumni)

Fort Lauderdale Strikers - Group J

Jesus Pacheco

San Diego Sockers

Randy Martinez

St. Louis Ambush

Reggae Rovers - Group K

Oumar Sylla

Baltimore Blast

Oneil Fisher Jr

Baltimore Blast

Kevaughn Frater

Baltimore Blast

Robert Palmer (GM)

Empire Strykers HC

David Bascome (HC)

Baltimore Blast HC

FC Amarillo Bombers - Group K

Axel Chakounte

St. Louis Ambush

Ricardo Macias

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Darren Mitchell

Texas Outlaws (alumni)

Alvaro Luevano

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Mehrshad Ahmadi

St. Louis Ambush

Pedro Castaneda

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Jorge Leal

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Jose Gilberto Lopez

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Miguel Diaz

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Daniel Chamale

Milwaukee Wave (alumni)

Ambush Stars - Group K

Larsen Rogers

St. Louis Ambush

Seth Crabbe

Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)

Will Eskay

St. Louis Ambush

Ryan Kheedoo

St. Louis Ambush

Juan Salazar

Utica City FC

Christian Briggs

St. Louis Ambush

Colin O'Keefe

St. Louis Ambush

John A. Eskay

St. Louis Ambush (alumni)

Marcel Berry

Kansas City Comets

Jeff Locker (HC)

St. Louis Ambush HC

Drunken Monkeys FC - Group L

Wil Nyamsi

Utica City FC

Max Ferdinand

Milwaukee Wave

Andre Hayne

Milwaukee Wave

Ian Bennett

Milwaukee Wave

Soccer Central - Group L

Emmanuel Aguirre

Empire Strykers

Brian Orozco

Empire Strykers

Ismael Rojo

San Diego Sockers (alumni)

Juan Manuel Rojo

San Diego Sockers (alumni)

Solo FC - Mixed Group A

William Eskay

St. Louis Ambush

Ben Ramin

San Diego Sockers

Guerrero Pino

Kansas City Comets

Ian Bennett

Milwaukee Wave

William Banahene

Lehigh Valley Spirits

Drew Ruggles

San Diego Sockers

Sneaky FC - Mixed Group A

Khai Brisco

Tacoma Stars

Walter Diaz Gonzalez

Empire Strykers

Leo Acosta

Kansas City Comets

Chris Toth

San Diego Sockers

Landon Donovan

San Diego Sockers (alumni)

Alex Caceres

Tacoma Stars

Jamael Cox

Tacoma Stars

Nick Perera

San Diego Sockers

Tyler John

Tacoma Stars

Pumas De Alabama (Mixed) - Group B

Álvaro Bocanegra

Monterrey Flash (alumni)

Berna Valdovinos

Monterrey Flash (Alumni)

Jorge Rios

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Uriel Zuart

Monterrey Flash (alumni)

Prestige Worldwide - Mixed Group B

Axel Chakounte

St. Louis Ambush

Mehrshad Ahmadi

St. Louis Ambush

Pedro Castaneda

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Jose Gilberto Lopez

Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)

Daniel Chamale

Milwaukee Wave (alumni)

Peluche Hawks - Mixed Group C

Caique Riberio

Chihuahua Savage (alumni)

Bumpy Pitch FC (Mixed) - Mixed Group C

Charlie Gonzalez

San Diego Sockers (Million Dollar Goal Scorer)

Mitchell Cardenas

San Diego Sockers

Drunken Monkeys (Mixed) - Mixed Group C

Wil Nyamsi

Utica City FC

Phillip Ejimadu

Kansas City Comets

Max Ferdinand

Milwaukee Wave







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from May 29, 2026

MASL x TST - MASL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.