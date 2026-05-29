MASL x TST
Published on May 29, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release
After three straight years of MASL-led teams taking home the one million dollar prize in cary, nc, we are back at the soccer tournament again with over 120 players, coaches and masl alumni taking the field!
Check out where you can find your favorite players and coaches when they take the field starting on wednesday, May 27th, and stay tuned to masl social media channels for updates live from cary, nc.
(Players appearing are subject to change)
Bumpy Pitch FC (Men's) - Group A
Alan Perez
Empire Strykers
Brandon Gomez
Empire Strykers
Andy Reyes
Empire Strykers
Charlie Gonzalez
San Diego Sockers (Million Dollar Goal Scorer)
Christian Gutierrez
San Diego Sockers
Justin Stinson
Empire Strykers
Mitchell Cardenas
San Diego Sockers
Moustapha Gueye
San Diego Sockers
Mounir Alami
Empire Strykers
Legio FC - Group A
Josh Lemos
Milwaukee Wave (Alumni)
Maldini Gonçalves
Baltimore Blast
Pumas De Alabama (Men's) - Group B
Álvaro Bocanegra
Monterrey Flash (alumni)
Berna Valdovinos
Monterrey Flash (Alumni)
Jorge Rios
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Uriel Zuart
Monterrey Flash (alumni)
Hernandez United - Group B
Roman Ramirez
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Javier Gallegos
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Leonardo Espinoza
Baltimore Blast
Chad Poarch
Baltimore Blast (Million Dollar Goal Scorer)
Jaime Romero
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Brandon Escoto
San Diego Sockers (Alumni)
Iván Muñoz
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Luiz Perez
San Diego Sockers (alumni)
Kings League All Stars - Group C
Kelvin Oliveira
Utica City FC (Million Dollar Goal Scorer)
Genefit FC - Group D
Oscar Flores
Milwaukee Wave
Gerardo Perez
Milwaukee Wave
Mario Alvarez
Milwaukee Wave
Zach Reget
Kansas City Comets
Cesar Correa
Milwaukee Wave
Alex Sanchez
Milwaukee Wave
Drew Ruggles
San Diego Sockers
Derek Huffman (HC)
Milwaukee Wave
Gordy Gurson (AC)
Utica City FC
Hoosier Army - Group D
Chad Vandegriffe
Kansas City Comets
Phillip Ejimadu
Kansas City Comets
TMT Chicago - Group D
Luis "PeeWee" Ortega
San Diego Sockers
Hiram Ruiz
San Diego Sockers (alumni)
Michael Mejia
Baltimore Blast
Nico Williams
Baltimore Blast
Dreamville FC - Group E
Jamie Thomas
Baltimore Blast
Drip FC - Group E
David Balyeat
Dallas Sidekicks (alumni)
Say Word FC - Group E
Issak Somow
Empire Strykers
La Bombonera - Group G
Carlos "Poper" Hernandez
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Boca Dallas (Men's) - Group G
Luis Genaro Castillo
Empire Strykers
Flavio Guzman
Dallas Sidekicks (alumni)
Eduardo "Pollo" Cortes
St. Louis Ambush
Sergio Pinal
Utica City FC
Gabriel Costa
San Diego Sockers
Luiz Morales
San Diego Sockers
Marco Fabián
Empire Strykers
Charmour FC - Group G
Daniel Osuji
Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)
Pat Thompson
Baltimore Blast
Eber Ospina
Baltimore Blast
Wellington Bramusse
Baltimore Blast
Roshawn Panton
Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)
William Banahene
Lehigh Valley Spirits (Asst. GM)
Malcolm Harris
Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)
KwikGoal FC - Group H
Paulo Nascimento
St. Louis Ambush
Shawn Azcueta
Milwaukee Wave
Hugo Silva
Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)
Alex Steinwascher
Milwaukee Wave
Ricardo Carvalho
Milwaukee Wave
Vini Dantas
Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)
Bruno Henrique
Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)
Juan Pereira
Baltimore Blast
Jonatas Melo
Baltimore Blast
Thiago Freitas
Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)
Raphael Araujo
St. Louis Ambush
Podpah Funkbol Clube - Group H
Caique Riberio
Chihuahua Savage (alumni)
Brown Ballers FC - Group H
Hassan Elsayed
Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)
RG10 Football - Group H
Michael Lenis
Kansas City Comets
Filipe Dutra
Empire Strykers
Guerrero Pino
Kansas City Comets
Wythenshawe Vets - Group I
Ben Ramin
San Diego Sockers
Dueling For Lincoln FC - Group I
John Gates
St. Louis Ambush
Billy Stimac
St. Louis Ambush (alumni)
Ozzy Santana
St. Louis Ambush
Daniel Torrealba
St. Louis Ambush
Riley Urie
St. Louis Ambush
Mario Falsone
St. Louis Ambush
Club América (Men's) - Group J
Ben Suddeth
Empire Strykers
Vlilarreal CF - Group J
Rian Marques
Kansas City Comets
Sebastian Mendez
San Diego Sockers
Moises Hernandez
Dallas Sidekicks (alumni)
Yahir Romero
Tacoma Stars
Oscar Romero
Dallas Sidekicks (alumni)
Esai Romero
Dallas Sidekicks (alumni)
Fort Lauderdale Strikers - Group J
Jesus Pacheco
San Diego Sockers
Randy Martinez
St. Louis Ambush
Reggae Rovers - Group K
Oumar Sylla
Baltimore Blast
Oneil Fisher Jr
Baltimore Blast
Kevaughn Frater
Baltimore Blast
Robert Palmer (GM)
Empire Strykers HC
David Bascome (HC)
Baltimore Blast HC
FC Amarillo Bombers - Group K
Axel Chakounte
St. Louis Ambush
Ricardo Macias
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Darren Mitchell
Texas Outlaws (alumni)
Alvaro Luevano
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Mehrshad Ahmadi
St. Louis Ambush
Pedro Castaneda
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Jorge Leal
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Jose Gilberto Lopez
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Miguel Diaz
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Daniel Chamale
Milwaukee Wave (alumni)
Ambush Stars - Group K
Larsen Rogers
St. Louis Ambush
Seth Crabbe
Harrisburg Heat (MASL2)
Will Eskay
St. Louis Ambush
Ryan Kheedoo
St. Louis Ambush
Juan Salazar
Utica City FC
Christian Briggs
St. Louis Ambush
Colin O'Keefe
St. Louis Ambush
John A. Eskay
St. Louis Ambush (alumni)
Marcel Berry
Kansas City Comets
Jeff Locker (HC)
St. Louis Ambush HC
Drunken Monkeys FC - Group L
Wil Nyamsi
Utica City FC
Max Ferdinand
Milwaukee Wave
Andre Hayne
Milwaukee Wave
Ian Bennett
Milwaukee Wave
Soccer Central - Group L
Emmanuel Aguirre
Empire Strykers
Brian Orozco
Empire Strykers
Ismael Rojo
San Diego Sockers (alumni)
Juan Manuel Rojo
San Diego Sockers (alumni)
Solo FC - Mixed Group A
William Eskay
St. Louis Ambush
Ben Ramin
San Diego Sockers
Guerrero Pino
Kansas City Comets
Ian Bennett
Milwaukee Wave
William Banahene
Lehigh Valley Spirits
Drew Ruggles
San Diego Sockers
Sneaky FC - Mixed Group A
Khai Brisco
Tacoma Stars
Walter Diaz Gonzalez
Empire Strykers
Leo Acosta
Kansas City Comets
Chris Toth
San Diego Sockers
Landon Donovan
San Diego Sockers (alumni)
Alex Caceres
Tacoma Stars
Jamael Cox
Tacoma Stars
Nick Perera
San Diego Sockers
Tyler John
Tacoma Stars
Pumas De Alabama (Mixed) - Group B
Álvaro Bocanegra
Monterrey Flash (alumni)
Berna Valdovinos
Monterrey Flash (Alumni)
Jorge Rios
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Uriel Zuart
Monterrey Flash (alumni)
Prestige Worldwide - Mixed Group B
Axel Chakounte
St. Louis Ambush
Mehrshad Ahmadi
St. Louis Ambush
Pedro Castaneda
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Jose Gilberto Lopez
Chihuahua Savage (MASL2)
Daniel Chamale
Milwaukee Wave (alumni)
Peluche Hawks - Mixed Group C
Caique Riberio
Chihuahua Savage (alumni)
Bumpy Pitch FC (Mixed) - Mixed Group C
Charlie Gonzalez
San Diego Sockers (Million Dollar Goal Scorer)
Mitchell Cardenas
San Diego Sockers
Drunken Monkeys (Mixed) - Mixed Group C
Wil Nyamsi
Utica City FC
Phillip Ejimadu
Kansas City Comets
Max Ferdinand
Milwaukee Wave
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from May 29, 2026
- MASL x TST - MASL
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