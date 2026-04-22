Harrisburg Heat Win MASL2 Championship

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The moment had been decades in the making-and when it finally arrived, the Harrisburg Heat made sure it was unforgettable.

On a Sunday night in Omaha, under the bright lights of Baxter Arena, the Heat etched their name into history, capturing their first-ever Major Arena Soccer League 2 Championship with a thrilling 9-8 victory over the Iowa Demon Hawks. It wasn't just a win-it was the culmination of 34 years of grit, growth, and belief.

The 2026 Harrisburg Heat etched their name into history, capturing their first-ever MASL2 Championship with a thrilling 9-8 victory over the Iowa Demon Hawks.

This wasn't supposed to be easy. Two undefeated teams. Two perfect seasons. One title on the line. And for much of the night, it looked like the odds were stacked against Harrisburg. Iowa struck early, building a multi-goal lead and threatening to run away with the game. But this Heat team-perfect all season long-never blinked.

They responded the only way they know how: together.

Led by a relentless offensive push, Harrisburg clawed back, goal by goal, tying the match multiple times and refusing to let the moment slip away. Then, with just over three minutes remaining, Danny Osuji delivered the breakthrough-giving the Heat their first lead of the night at 7-6.

But championships aren't won without drama.

Iowa answered almost immediately, tying the game at 7-7 and setting the stage for a frantic finish. Eleven seconds later, Roshawn Panton reignited the Heat, restoring the lead in a heartbeat. Moments after that, Bruno Henrique added what would become the championship-winning goal-an electrifying strike that sent the Harrisburg sideline into celebration.

When the final buzzer sounded, the scoreboard read 9-8. But the story read something even bigger: perfection.

The Heat completed a flawless 14-0 campaign, a season defined by dominance, resilience, and an unbreakable bond between players, staff, and fans. From the first whistle of the season to the final seconds of the championship, this team carried the pride of Central Pennsylvania every step of the way.

At the heart of it all was veteran leadership and star power. Vini Dantas, a seasoned MASL veteran, delivered when it mattered most, earning Playoff MVP honors with standout performances across the final weekend. Around him, a roster filled with talent-Thiago Freitas, Victor Parreiras, and player-coach Hugo Silva- along with a roster full of first-year talent, helped power one of the most memorable runs in franchise history.

And then there was Panton, whose three-goal performance in the final embodied the heart and fire of this team.

This championship also marks a unique chapter in the Heat's journey. After stepping into MASL 2 for the season due to scheduling changes tied to their move to Hershey, the organization embraced the moment-and turned it into history. One season. One run. One title.

From Harrisburg to Hershey, from the first kick to the final horn, this team gave its fans something they will never forget.

The Harrisburg Heat are champions.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 22, 2026

Harrisburg Heat Win MASL2 Championship - Harrisburg Heat

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