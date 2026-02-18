Heat Open Season with Weekend Sweep in Utica

The Harrisburg Heat opened their 2026 MASL2 campaign in dominant fashion, sweeping a road doubleheader against previously undefeated United Elite Krajisnik FC at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY, this past Sunday and Monday. After a slow first half in Sunday night's opener, the Heat erupted for nine second-half goals to secure a 10-6 victory in their successful MASL 2 debut. Harrisburg outshot the hosts 35-15, highlighted by a balanced offensive attack and a clutch fourth-quarter push that sealed the comeback win.

MASL veteran Thiago Freitas Da Silva led the charge in Game One with two goals and two assists, while Seth Crabbe added a pair of goals and Oscar Barrientos contributed a goal and an assist. Malcolm Harris netted the game-winner early in the fourth quarter, and goalkeeper/head coach Hugo Silva earned the win in net as the Heat flipped a 5-2 deficit midway through the third into a commanding finish.

The Heat returned Monday morning for a President's Day matchup and left no doubt, cruising to a 13-2 victory to complete the sweep and start the season 2-0. Once again, Harrisburg controlled play, holding a decisive 31-11 advantage in shots. Crabbe recorded a hat trick, Freitas tallied two goals and three assists, and Roshawn Panton added a goal and two helpers. Gustavo Gomes, Malcolm Harris, and several others joined the scoring column in a dominant team performance, with Silva again securing the win in goal.

The Heat's next matchup is on the road at Spice City FC in Connecticut, on March 7. Harrisburg will open at home on March 20 at their new home inside Hersheypark Arena, a moment the organization, players, and fans are eagerly anticipating. The excitement is building as the Heat prepares to bring professional indoor soccer to its new stage in Hershey.







