Heat Congratulate Coach Healey on New Role

Published on October 8, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat wish to announce that Head Coach Pat Healey is stepping down from his role to accept a new opportunity that will allow him to spend more time with his family. Pat will remain on staff in a consulting role to help the team with the transition to Hershey and back to the MASL next season. The organization is deeply appreciative of his guidance-past, present, and future.

"I have been so appreciative of the time I have spent with the Harrisburg Heat. I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity that Carl gave me. The Harrisburg Heat will continue to bring excitement to the fans of indoor soccer. We will work together for the best of the team," said Healey.

Healey joined the Heat in the 2018-19 season after a highly successful playing career in his hometown of Baltimore. "I am grateful for all that Pat has done for the players, fans, and team, and can confidently state that he is one of the best coaches in the game," stated CEO Carl Delmont. "I am both happy and excited for this amazing opportunity for Pat and his family. He gets to build something special in his hometown and with a schedule more accommodating for his family. Our Lady of Mt. Carmel is making a statement with this hire, and I look forward to watching their success under Pat."

Kevin Healey will remain as President of the team and is focused on ensuring a smooth and successful transition. For the upcoming season, the Heat have named their goalie, Hugo Da Silva, as Interim Head Coach and are currently interviewing candidates for Assistant Coach.

"I'm very happy that we're moving to Hershey. It was what the players wanted, and I know that the fans will love it. Being the interim coach is a big responsibility, but I learned a lot from Denison, Clay Roberts, and especially Pat Healey. Carl, Pat, and Kevin are honest and treat players with respect. I am honored and excited to be trusted with this transition!" said Da Silva.

The Heat will begin their season in January, with home games scheduled for March and April. The full schedule is expected to be released soon. Once the team receives confirmation from their new arena, they will share additional details about seating, parking, and other fan information. It has been a hectic week-but things are definitely HEATing up!







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from October 8, 2025

