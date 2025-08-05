Heat Sign Defender Daniel Osuji

The Harrisburg Heat is excited to announce the signing of defender Daniel Osuji, a dynamic and proven talent who brings both high-level experience and a winning mindset to the club.

A 6'1" center back from Baltimore, Maryland, Daniel Osuji began his decorated soccer journey with Baltimore Celtic, where he helped lead the club to three USYSA State Cup titles, two regional championships, and the 2015 national title. He continued his development with Baltimore Armour, earning playoff appearances in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy. Osuji went on to play collegiately at Loyola University Maryland, where he made an immediate impact as a freshman - earning Patriot League Rookie of the Year honors in 2019, along with selections to the All-Patriot League Third Team and the Patriot League All-Tournament Team. Following his freshman season, Osuji took his talents abroad, gaining valuable experience with professional clubs in both Spain and the Netherlands, further sharpening his game on the international stage.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue my professional journey," said Osuji. "Signing this contract is just the beginning; now it's time for the hard work. I'm ready to give everything I've got to help the team succeed. I've learned a lot from playing overseas, about the game, about discipline, and about what it takes to win, and I'm excited to bring that experience here. I want to earn the trust of my teammates, contribute every day, and push us toward success."

"Daniel is a tremendous player that I have known for a while now," said Head Coach Pat Healey. "He is calm under pressure and will transition well into the indoor game. I look for him to have an immediate impact on the team and the league."

With his combination of tactical awareness, international experience, and composure on the ball, Osuji is expected to make a strong impact in the upcoming Major Arena Soccer League season.

