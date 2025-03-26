Heat Take on Rival Baltimore Blast Thursday Night

The Harrisburg Heat are pushing forward through a challenging stretch, but the fight remains strong. Averaging 5.4 goals per game, the team's offensive firepower is evident. Mike Da Silva leads the squad with 30 points (13G, 17A), while Dominic Francis has been electric, netting 20 goals in just 17 games. Joey Tavernese continues to contribute with 17 goals of his own, and Hugo Silva has been a key presence in goal, making 298 saves and keeping the Heat competitive in tight matchups.

On defense, Bradley Kerstetter leads with 19 blocks, and veteran Adriano Dos Santos provide a strong, steady back line.

With standout individual performances and a team-first mentality, the Heat are hoping to finish strong.

Head to Head

The 2024-25 season series between the Harrisburg Heat and Baltimore Blast has been filled with intensity, big performances, and plenty of drama. While the Blast lead the series 5-1, the Heat have shown steady improvement and resilience with each matchup-culminating in a dominant 9-4 victory in Game 5. Harrisburg has tallied 44 goals across the series, with standout performances from Jake Dengler, Mike Da-Silva, and Dominic Francis keeping them competitive in every game, including a thrilling overtime battle earlier in the season.

Despite being outshot overall, the Heat's energy, teamwork, and never-quit attitude have made each game exciting. With one final showdown remaining, Harrisburg is poised to finish the series strong and prove they can go toe-to-toe with one of the league's toughest teams.

