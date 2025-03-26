St. Louis Ambush Playoff Quest Comes Down to the Wire

March 26, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







Saint Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush continue their quest for a playoff spot when they wrap up the regular season with a pair of games against the Milwaukee Wave this weekend. On Friday, March 28, the Ambush host the Wave in the home finale at 7:05 p.m. CDT at The Family Arena. The two teams then go at it again in the final regular season game on Sunday, March 30 at 5:05 p.m. CDT at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

St. Louis comes into the weekend with a 10-11-1 record and are one of three teams scrambling for the final two playoff berths. They are arguably the hottest team in the Major Arena Soccer League, having won four in a row, four of their last five games and seven of their last ten. The Ambush are two points behind the Tacoma Stars and four points behind the Empire Strykers in the Major Arena Soccer League standings. The Ambush have this weekend's two games left to play, while Tacoma and Empire each have one. With each regulation win worth three points, the Ambush hold their postseason fate in their own hands. Whatever the final outcome, everyone will know soon because all regular-season MASL games will be in the books by Sunday night.

Milwaukee comes into the weekend with a 13-7-2 record, having already punched their ticket to the playoffs. The have won their last two games, three of their last five and five of their last ten. Friday's match at The Family Arena is the third of four meetings between St. Louis and Milwaukee slated for the 2024-25 regular season. Milwaukee prevailed in the first game 7-6 on December 15, then the Ambush bounced back to stun the Wave 13-6 on March 9.

Single-game and group tickets are on sale for the March 28 home finale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.