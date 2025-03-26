St. Louis Ambush Complete Texas Two-Step in Tuesday Tussle

Allen, Texas - In the second leg of their Texas road trip, the St. Louis Ambush defeated the Dallas Sidekicks 9-5 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas Tuesday night. The victory is the second in a two-game Texas road trip that also saw the Ambush beat the Texas Outlaws on Saturday.

With Tuesday's win, the Ambush improve to 10-11-1 on the season, while the Sidekicks drop to 6-17-0. It also keeps St. Louis' playoff hopes alive as they move back to two points behind the Tacoma Stars for the eighth playoff spot in the MASL with two games remaining for the Ambush and one for Tacoma.

St. Louis set the tone early when a ball came off the glass and was headed in by Will Eskay in the fourth minute of the match. Eskay struck again in the ninth minute of the first quarter with a top shelf shot to make it 2-0.

Dallas got their first tally from Felipe De Sousa in the second minute of the second quarter. St. Louis answered in the sixth minute when Moh Ndiaye took a shot that Dallas defender Nestor Hernandez got a foot on, but the ball inadvertently careened into the net to give the Ambush a 3-1 lead. St. Louis went up 4-1 in the ninth minute when Ndiaye sent a pass across the penalty area to Duduca Carvalho, who tapped it in. At halftime, the visiting Ambush

On a restart in the fifth minute of the third period, Lucas Almeida sent the ball to Carvalho, who shot a Duduca bazooka on target to give St. Louis a 5-1 lead. Carvalho completed the hat trick in the tenth minute giving the Ambush a 6-1 lead heading into the final stanza.

The scrappy squad from Dallas mounted a fourth-quarter comeback that included rotating the sixth attacker in and out with the goalkeeper. The Sidekicks went on a powerplay in the sixth minute of the period when James Thomas was penalized for a reckless tackle. Dallas made good on the man advantage just over a minute later when Felipe Silva placed a high shot out of the reach of Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento for a 6-2 score. After another 19 seconds, the Sidekicks scored again when Bradlee Baladez got a low shot by Nascimento to trim the lead to 6-3. The Dallas comeback efforts continued in the tenth minute when Silva pounded the ball into the board and it came off to De Sousa who scored easily at the goal mouth to make it a two-goal game (6-4). St. Louis answered in the twelfth minute on a goal from Raphael Araujo (7-4), then the rapid scoring continued when the Sidekicks scored 26 seconds later on the second from Baladez (7-5). In the fourteenth minute, Almeida scored an empty-netter to give St. Louis a bit of breathing room (8-5). In the last second of the game, Eskay completed a hat trick of his own to make the final numbers 9-5.

The Ambush have two regular-season games remaining. On Friday, March 28, they host the Milwaukee Wave in the conclusion of the home portion of their season at 7:05 p.m. CDT at The Family Arena. Action then shifts to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena when the two teams conclude the season Sunday, March 30 at 5:05 p.m. CDT.

