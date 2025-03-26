Thank You, Comets Fans

March 26, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets would like to send a heartfelt Thank You to our organization's great fans. You have proven to be the best fans in the league once again.

For the third straight year, the Comets fanbase led the Major Arena Soccer League in attendance. The Comets averaged an attendance of 4,194 across 12 games at Cable Dahmer Arena, more than 600 more than second-place Milwaukee.

The Comets welcomed more than 50,000 fans into their home arena this season, the only team to do so for the third consecutive season. The dedication is truly appreciated by the players, coaches, front office and entire organization.

This would not have been possible without a dedicated base of passionate supporters. Your presence at each and every game is an additional playmaker when the Comets are on offense and an additional shot-blocker when the Comets are on defense.

While the Comets finish out the regular season on the road this weekend before the quarterfinal and semifinal playoff rounds on April 4-6 in San Diego, we hope to see you back at Cable Dahmer Arena one more time next month for the Ron Newman Cup Championship Series.

Until then, fans have until March 31 to cash in on the Early Bird Season Ticket Special for the 2025-26 season at kccomets.com/seasontickets2526. Be sure you secure next season's seat at a discounted rate before the prices increase at the end of the month.

