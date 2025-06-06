Comets Re-Sign Nathan Durdle

The Kansas City Comets are opening the 2025-26 MASL free agency period by locking down rookie sensation Nathan Durdle to a two-year contract extension. As per team and league policies, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Durdle showed great versatility in his rookie campaign with the Comets last season. His role increased as the season grew, scoring five goals and assisting once while making 14 of his 15 appearances in the final two-thirds of the season.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Comets again for the next two years," Durdle said. "After a year of growth and learning, I'm looking forward to building, competing and pushing myself every day."

Durdle quickly rose to fandom when he scored his first career goal on January 25 against the Chihuahua Savage. Durdle put the Comets on the board in the first quarter of a 5-2 statement victory against the defending champion Savage.

He followed that performance up with a pair of second-half goals to lead the Comets to a critical come-from-behind road victory against the Dallas Sidekicks on January 30.

The Columbia, Missouri native originally signed with the Comets last fall out of Columbia College. While with Columbia, Durdle earned All-Conference First Team honors in his final season after helping the Cougars earn a pair of conference championships and a run to the NAIA semifinals earlier in his collegiate career.

Durdle and the Comets will continue preparing to make the 2025-26 season the best one yet.







