Comets Players Represent in Star-Studded TST

June 13, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







Iconic global brands joined forces with Kansas City Comets players in search of a $1 million cash prize in the third edition of The Soccer Tournament (TST) June 4-9 in Cary, North Carolina.

While no Comets stars brought home the grand prize, they certainly left their mark on the tournament once again with an impressive display in the seven-a-side tournament that brought together athletes and personalities from all corners of the globe.

The Concafa Soccer Club

The Comets trio of Zach Reget, Phillip Ejimadu and Stefan Mijatovic teamed up with ESPN sensation Pat McAfee for the second year of The Concafa Soccer Club. The Comets trio joined other MASL and MLS stars in a team coached by National Soccer Hall of Famers Tony Meola and Tab Ramos.

Concafa showed progress from their debut quarterfinal run last year, winning Group F this year with three victories, but fell in the semifinals against Pumas de Alabama. Reget got Concafa off to a strong start, scoring in their tournament opener against Bournemouth, while Mijatovic was a crucial defensive presence and a key offensive contributor with three goals and an assist, including earning the Golden Fleece for his target score goal against Socceroof in the Round of 32. Ejimadu split time in goal with Matt Stone as the Comets keeper took credit for 13 saves in six games throughout the tournament.

West Ham

The Comets had six players on West Ham: Ramone Palmer, Rian Marques, Lucas Sousa, Lesia Thetsane, Erik Pereira and Christian Anderaos, representing the London-based side alongside club greats like James Collins and Anton Ferdinand.

With a fresh hair design with the West Ham logo cut into his head, Anderaos led West Ham to the knockouts before their Round of 32 elimination against Nani FC. Sousa tied with Empire's Justin Stinson for a team-leading two goals while Marques supplied a team-high two assists.

Sneaky Fox 97

The duo of Leo Acosta and Guerrero Pino helped Sneaky Fox 97 to a knockout stage run. The Comets pairing joined numerous other MASL players on SF 97, but they ultimately came up short of deep TST run.

Acosta proved to be one of the top performers for Sneaky Fox, earning a Golden Fleece for his target time goal against 48:40 into the game against La Mexicana Express. He scored his second of the tournament in their Round of 32 matchup with Liga Fut7 to bring them within one of equalizing, but they could not overcome the deficit.

Drunken Monkeys

Nicolau Neto made his TST debut as a member of the Drunken Monkeys. Neto helped them to a Round of 16 run that ended at the hands of Concafa.

After an opening-round defeat, Neto helped right the ship and led the Drunken Monkeys to a pair of victories, making 19 saves in three games. After a Round of 32 victory against FC Roha Eagles, they ultimately got shutout against Concafa in a 2-0 Round of 16 defeat.

Borussia Dortmund

Chad Vandegriffe was one of five MASL veterans playing for WWE superstar Sheamus and the 8-time German Bundesliga champion Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund was unable to live up to their expectations after taking a pair of losses in the group stage, finishing last in Group J despite having a positive goal differential. Dortmund did manage to finish on a strong note, defeating Plymouth Argyle 5-2.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from June 13, 2025

Comets Players Represent in Star-Studded TST - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.