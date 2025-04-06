Comets Bounced from Playoffs by Wave

April 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - The Kansas City Comets' hopes of a Ron Newman Cup came to an end on Saturday evening after facing an 11-7 defeat in the neutral-site quarterfinal matchup against the Milwaukee Wave at Frontwave Arena.

The Comets fought hard, but struggled to stop a Wave offense that was not going to be denied a spot in the Ron Newman Cup Semifinals. The Comets were outscored 7-3 in the final two quarters and were outblocked 10-7 as they head into the offseason.

The Comets got their quickest goal in a game all season when they opened the scoring just 26 seconds into the contest. Kansas City's early pressure paid off when Zach Reget forced a turnover, which found its way to Lucas Sousa for a quick turn before burying it with his right foot.

The Wave found the equalizer 9:40 into the contest, catching a slow change from the Comets as Javier Steinwasher took a direct shot from a quick restart inside his own half. After the Comets challenged for ball placement, the goal stood.

A six-goal second quarter still couldn't separate the longtime rivals. The Comets went up 3-1 with goals from Stefan Mijatovic from a restart and Kyle Greig from a rebound effort, but the Wave went on a three-goal run towards the end of the quarter before Junior Kazeem pulled the Comets level at 4-4 before halftime.

It took just 15 seconds into the third for Milwaukee to restore its advantage, but the Comets equalized shortly after when Mijatovic assisted Guerrero Pino for another goal from a restart. Milwaukee kept building momentum and opened the game up with two more scores towards the end of the third, taking a 7-5 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wave went up 9-5 when Ricardo Carvalho and Ian Bennett delivered blows to the Comets' comeback hopes. The Comets did find some more offensive success with goals from Sousa and Ramone Palmer to get back within three, but Milwaukee always had their own offensive answer and Bennett's fourth-quarter hat trick sealed the four-goal victory.

Milwaukee advances to face the Chihuahua Savage on Sunday in the first semifinal at 4 p.m. Central while the Baltimore Blast will face the San Diego Sockers in Sunday's second semifinal. The Comets will head home and begin preparations to challenge for indoor soccer's most coveted trophy in 2026.

SCORING SUMMARY

QUARTER GOALS PENALTIES

1ST KC Sousa (Reget) 0:24; MKE J Steinwasher 9:40 None

2ND KC Mijatovic 2:55; KC Greig 10:53; MKE Sanchez 11:42 PP; MKE Huffman (A Steinwasher) 12:11; MKE A Steinwasher (Carvalho) 13:39; KC Kazeem 13:54 KC Anderaos (bc - handling) 11:41

3RD MKE Bennett (Sanchez) 0:15; KC Pino (Mijatovic) 1:14; MKE Tayou (Alvarez) 10:05 PP; MKE A Steinwasher 13:23 KC Greig (bc - too many men) 8:36

4TH MKE Carvalho (Oliveira) 7:34; MKE Bennett (Tayou) 9:12; KC Sousa (Mijatovic) 9:53; MKE Bennett (Sanchez) 10:23; KC Palmer (Marques) 11:28; MKE Bennett (Carvalho) 13:34 PP KC Marques (bc - striking) 12:21; KC Marques (yc - severe unsportsmanlike) 12:21; KC Marques (yc - severe unsportsmanlike) 12:21; KC Marques (rc - 3 penalties in a game) 12:21; KC Mijatovic (bc - dangerous play) 14:06

GAME STATS

STATISTIC COMETS MILWAUKEE

SHOTS 27 29

BLOCKS 7 10

FOULS 22 25

PENALTY MINUTES 16 0

POWER PLAY 0/0 3/4

Attendance - 1,376

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 6, 2025

Comets Bounced from Playoffs by Wave - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.