Blast Clamp down on Utica City to Advance

April 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast News Release







The 10 Time Champion Baltimore Blast were victorious in their MASL Quarter-Final Match vs Utica City FC by the score of 6-2 in San Diego, California.

The Blast put on a total master-class defensively, led by Goalkeeper Julian Rodriguez, only allowing 2 goals and making some huge saves in the victory. The Blast continued to be one of the most balanced teams in the MASL as they received scoring from 6 different players. In the first quarter, Forward Kevaughn Frater scored from an assist by Mike Deasel giving the Blast a 1-0 lead. In the second quarter, the Blast found goals from Defenders Patrick Thompson and Oumar Sylla as the Blast went to halftime leading 3-2.

In the third quarter, the Blast extended their lead as Forwards Victor Parreiras and Bruno Enrique both scored as the Blast led 5-2. Finally, in the fourth quarter, the Blast put the nail in the coffin as Fan Favorite Jonatas Melo scored making it 6-2, which was the final.

The Blast will now face the San Diego Sockers in the MASL Semi-Finals. Both teams combined for a total of 26 Championships, which is the most in Indoor Soccer History. Catch the match on Sunday April 6, 2025 8:30pm on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.