Blast Dismantle Kansas City

March 31, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast News Release







Baltimore, MD - The Baltimore Blast finished up their regular season with an impressive 11 and 1 home record after a clinical 8-5 win over the Kansas City Comets. In the first quarter, Blast rookie Welly Bramusse finds his way down the center of the field and places a shot far post, tying the game at 2-2. Ahead to the second quarter, Jamie Thomas collects a pass from Bruno Enrique scoring past the Comets goalkeeper placing the Blast ahead 3-2. Back and forth we go, when Jesus Pacheco collects a wall pass from Matteus Silva and scores far post putting the Blast up 4-3. Third quarter now and Blast Captain Juan Pereira chips the ball past the Kansas City defense as Rookie sensation Chad Poarch finishes the ball home and the Blast lead 5-4. It was a great season finale as the Blast went on to victory by the score of 8-5. The Blast now travel to San Diego for the Quarterfinals and Semifinals of the Ron Newman Playoffs. Quarterfinal action will be Saturday April 5, 2025, as well as the Semifinals on Sunday April 6, 2025.

You can check out all the action on MASLTV on Youtube and on CBS SportsGolazo Network.

