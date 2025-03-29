Blast Crushes Texas

March 29, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore, MD - The Baltimore Blast improved to an impressive 10 and 1 at home with a 9-1 dismantling over the Texas Outlaws.

In the first quarter, Blast rookie Welly Bramusse follows his own shot and scores putting the Blast ahead 2-0. Still in the first quarter, off of a free kick, Jonatas Melo lays a ball off to Ricardo Diegues who slots it home for a 3-0 Blast lead. The Blast continue to attack as Blast Captain Juan Perreira heads a ball to Bruno Henrique who finishes extending the Blast lead 4-0. Bruno Enrique continued his great play as he collected a ball from Welly Bramusse for another goal and the Blast led 5-0. The rout was on as Jesus Pacheco dribbled through the midfield and scored off a deflected shot, final score, Baltimore Blast 9 and the Texas Outlaws 1.

The Blast returns home Sunday March 30, 2025 at 3:05 pm vs Kansas City Comets for their final regular season game before the start of the Playoffs. Get your gameday tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

