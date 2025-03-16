Blast Secure Playoff Berth by Topping Utica City FC
March 16, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Baltimore Blast News Release
Baltimore, MD - The Baltimore Blast punched their ticket for the MASL Ron Newman Playoffs with a 9-6 victory over Utica City FC. The Blast were led by forward Ricardo Diegues and defenseman Oumar Sylla, each tallying 2 goals. Four other players contributed with a goal each while goalkeeper Julian Rodriguez recorded 9 saves for his 7th win of the season.
The Blasts next face the Milwaukee Wave on Friday March 21, 2025 at 7:35pm in Milwaukee before heading home Saturday, March 22 for a rematch against Utica City FC At TU Arena at 6:00pm. Get your gameday tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com.
