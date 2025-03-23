Blast Continue Home Dominance over Utica City FC
March 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Baltimore Blast News Release
Baltimore, MD - The Baltimore Blast improved to 9 and 1 at home with a 9-7 victory over Utica City FC. First quarter, Victor Parreiras lays it off for Chad Poarch to tie the game at 2-2. Second quarter, on the breakaway, Jairo Guevara sent Welly Bramusse forward who slotted it home to give the Blast a 3-2 lead. Welly Bramusse adds another goal as the Blast leads 4-2. Third quarter, the Blast took control as Chad Poarch collected the rebound and scored his second of the game. Jonatas Melo feeds Juan Pereira off the restart to make it 6-4 Blast and Jonatas Melo again off the restart finds Victor Parreiras for a 7-4 Blast lead. Final score, Baltimore Blast 9 and Utica City FC 7.
The Blasts return home Friday March 28, 2025 at 7:35 pm vs Texas Outlaws and Sunday March 30, 2025 at 3:00 pm vs Kansas City Comets for their final regular season game before the start of the Playoffs. Get your gameday tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com.
