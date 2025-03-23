Wave Too Much for Outlaws Sunday

March 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The final meeting between the Texas Outlaws and Milwaukee Wave would end in convincing fashion in favor of the meeting, defeating the visiting Outlaws 14-2.

It took the Wave about 10 minutes to score their first goal, but once they did, the floodgates opened with the Wave scoring the first 10 goals.

It wasn't until the 11:51 of the 3rd quarter that would see the Outlaws score compliments of Erick Macias.

The Outlaws would score one more additional goal, but it was a deficit too large to recover from as the Wave would win 14-2.

"You could see in the locker room before the game started that, we had a focused group. It was a game that, we needed three points, even though we're in the playoffs, we're competing for positioning and I think the guys came out with their foot on the gas pedal and, just never let up, so it's a really positive result. The defensive side of the ball was good, and we scored 14 goals on the offensive side, so we are confident going into St. Louis on Friday." Stated Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero.

Rookie Max Ludwig scored his first professional indoor soccer goal midway through the second frame.

"It's just a surreal feeling, obviously it's great just having it at home, and I think it's been a long time coming. Knowing it's off my chest and it happened now and I am just excited to be part of this team. The guys have been super, super supportive the whole time, and it's just great. I just want to be part of a team that is good and that's what we have here in Milwaukee, so not really about me, it's about the team, so super glad I scored my first goal, but also, like it doesn't matter in the sense of the game because we want it that's the most important thing." Stated Max Ludwig also reflecting on his teammates and time with the Wave.

Ian Bennett led the way for the Wave with 4 goals, meanwhile Franck Tayou continued his strong form with 2 goals and 2 assists, followed by Javi Steinwascher registering 2 goals and 1 assist.

"We just had to come and perform, after the game Baltimore game, and I thought we did good. For me personally, I just had to pick it up, ...we have to get ready for playoffs and we want to make sure we get a good seed that we want, so we had to get to win today. For Texas it was tough, they had a back to back, but no excuses, we've done back to backs as well. I just wanted to come out and just fire all cylinders, and we did that today." Ian Bennett reflecting on his 4 goal performance.

The Wave will now travel to one of the leagues hottest teams in the St Louis Ambush, followed by a return leg against the same Ambush on Sunday, March 30th to close out the regular season. Milwaukee is still looking to gain points in the standings, meanwhile the Ambush is in the hunt to punch their ticket to the Rob Newman Cup Playoffs in Oceanside, California.

