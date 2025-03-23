Empire Fails to Clinch Courtesy of Late Letdown at San Diego

March 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers missed a golden chance to punch their 2024-25 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) playoff ticket on Saturday evening. Head coach Onua Obasi's men held a two-goal advantage over hosts San Diego Sockers four minutes into the fourth period, only to lose their nerve and concede five times in a row for a painful 7-10 defeat.

With both Tacoma and St. Louis having won their games over the past couple of days, the agonizing result means that if the 11-10-1 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) Strykers hope to finalize their long-awaited return to the postseason this weekend, they now need three points and thus a regulation-time win in tomorrow's rematch with visiting San Diego in Ontario.

Midfielder Justin Stinson and backline anchor Robert Palmer remained red-hot on the attack for the Strykers, with Stinson earning a first-half hat trick and Palmer bagging his 15th and 16th assists of the campaign. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Brandon Gomez scored his second goal of the season, and defender-midfielder Bryce Watson celebrated his return to first-team action with a helper and three blocks.

The Sockers also boasted strong performances by several players, Charlie Gonzalez leading the charge with four netters and one assist. While fellow midfielder Leonardo De Oliveira collected three assists, defenders Drew Ruggles and Cesar Cerda each earned a goal and a helper.

San Diego drew first blood well into the fiercely contested opening quarter, Sebastian Mendez setting up former Ontario Fury (today's Empire Strykers) star Gonzalez for the opener on a well-executed counterattack. After Stinson tied the match in the second period, receiving the ball from Watson and driving a powerful left-footed shot inside the far post from the left, Gonzalez bagged his second to put the home side back on top. The Los Angeles area native made it 2-1 on an exquisite solo effort, Cerda being credited with the assist.

The remainder of the half belonged to the visitors, whose three straight netters saw them come from behind to ride a 4-2 advantage into intermission. First, Stinson tied things up on a helper by Alan Perez. Then Walter Díaz Gonzalez gave Empire its maiden lead in his third ever MASL appearance after a drawn-out recovery from injury. 2025 All-Star Stinson finally completed his hat trick for his team's fourth, once more showing off his dizzying skills as he spun around two defenders before firing into the back of the net.

The Sockers cut their deficit to 3-4 after the break, another ex-Strykers standout, De Oliveira, playing provider and a a wide-open Ruggles touching home from close range. The away side reestablished its previous advantage when Palmer used a restart on the left to lay the ball off to fellow defender Emmanuel Aguirre, who cleverly curled a left-footed effort around an opposition defender and inside the near post, leaving netminder Xavier Snaer-Williams flat-footed. However, San Diego would score the next two goals to tie the contest at 5-5.

After Gonzalez chipped a pinpoint ball to the back post on a restart from the right and Luiz Morales nodded it across the goal for a simple Kraig Chiles tap-in, midfielder Gonzalez completed his hat trick on an assist by Ruggles. The final tally of the third quarter occurred at the other end, Empire disrupting the opposition's momentum and reclaiming the lead as Díaz Gonzalez dispossessed Ben Ramin on the right and recorded his second of the match by slotting a left-footed finish inside the far post.

Up 6-5 to start the closing period, the Strykers doubled their cushion on backstop Brandon Gomez's goal, the 29-year-old finding the upper left corner by way of a first-time right-footed drive after Palmer had rolled the ball across on a restart from the left.

If any of the Empire players were getting ready to celebrate their club's return to the postseason for the first time since 2021, they would be given a harsh reminder to never count out the San Diego Sockers and remain focused until the final whistle. With some considerable help from the Strykers, the hosts came storming back for five unanswered goals in the final eleven minutes of the match.

De Oliveira and Keko Gontán initiated the comeback for their side on a power play, Brazilian De Oliveira picking out his teammate from Spain for 6-7. Mendez then pounced on an unforced error by Stinson, who had headed the ball right into the feet of the agile attacker. After Mendez calmly slotted home for the equalizer, another Gonzalez tally put San Diego ahead 8-7. The 31-year-old dispossessed a Strykers defender on the right and slotted into the open net, taking full advantage of the Empire netminder having started moving toward the attacking half and being caught off guard.

The Sockers would add a couple of insurance goals, Morales scoring from De Oliveira and Cerda setting up Luis Ortega for an easy pass into the net and a final score of 10-7. Defender Ortega benefited from the Strykers having fielded a sixth attacker at the expense of their goalkeeper.

With recent results around the league not having gone in the Strykers' favor, the Inland Empire-based side now has to deliver in tomorrow's final home game of 2024-25 if it hopes to rule out needing a result in its visit to Dallas on March 29. With Marco Fabián expected to return to the lineup for the fan appreciation rematch with San Diego, the Mexican's club and its supporters will attempt to set new attendance records while bidding farewell to retiring Strykers legend Israel Sesay.

