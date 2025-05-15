U.S. Calls up Empire's Orozco, Stinson, Reyes for WMF World Cup

Ontario, Calif. - Three players from Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) outfit Empire Strykers have been called up by the U.S. minifootball national team for the 2025 World Minifootball Federation (WMF) World Cup, scheduled to take place from May 21 to June 1 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Goalkeeper Brian Orozco, midfielder Justin Stinson and defender-midfielder Andy Reyes and will all be boarding flights headed for the South Caucasus region later this week to meet up with their American teammates and the coaching staff.

Set to compete in group F against Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Poland, the U.S. will be eager to advance to at least the quarterfinals, as losses in the round of 16 of the three previous WMF World Cups loom large. The seven-aside competition, which has been held irregularly, debuted in 2015, with the Stars and Stripes lifting the trophy as host. The Czech Republic, Mexico and Romania emerged victorious in 2017, 2019 and 2023, respectively.

The Americans take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on May 22, followed by a clash with Poland on May 24 and the team's final group match against reigning runner-up Kazakhstan on May 26.

Goalkeeper Brian Orozco enjoyed a breakout 2024-25 MASL season with Empire, posting a record or 8-3-0 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) in 22 appearances and 12 starts. The 23-year-old dual citizen, who at one point during the season ranked tied for seventh in game-winning goals, has previously been called up by Guatemala's senior futsal national team.

Like Orozco, midfielder Justin Stinson made the most recent MASL campaign his best one yet. Playing in his sixth season with the Strykers organization, the 2025 All-Star finished second league-wide in goals (32), tied for fifth in points (43), tied for sixth in power play goals (3), and second on his team in points per game (1.8 in 24). Stinson was part of the U.S. side that competed in the 2023 WMF World Cup.

After five seasons with the Ontario Fury (today's Empire Strykers), defender-midfielder Andy Reyes spent a combined three campaigns with the San Diego Sockers and the Texas Outlaws. Having rejoined the Empire organization prior to 2024-25, the Southern California native set new career highs in points (18), assists (12) and points per game (0.9).







