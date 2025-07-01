Strykers, Supervisor Armendarez Team up for Free Youth Camp

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today announced that San Bernardino County Second District Supervisor, Jesse Armendarez, has joined Loma Linda University Children's Health, Verizon and National CORE as a presenting partner for the club's upcoming free youth soccer camp, which will run simultaneously in several cities from Monday, July 28, through Friday, August 1, and aims to reach over 2,000 local kids.

With this landmark endeavor, the Strykers underscore once more their ambition to continue uplifting local families while delivering top-level sports entertainment to the Inland Empire. After capturing headlines last year by signing Mexican superstar and two-time FIFA World Cup veteran Marco Fabián, the organization turned heads this past March by drawing a record-setting crowd of 7,387 fans for its final home game of 2024-25.

The blockbuster camp, to be held in Upland, Fontana and Rancho Cucamongo, will see professional players and coaches from the Empire Strykers lead sessions designed to help youth aged 4 to 17 grow their skills, build confidence and make lasting memories - all entirely free of charge.

On Monday and Tuesday, the camp will be held at Cabrillo Park in Upland. On Wednesday and Thursday, it moves to South Fontana Park in Fontana, with Thursday also featuring action at Rancho Cucamonga's Red Hill Community Park that will extend into Friday. Daily sessions run from 9 AM to 3 PM PST. Each participant will receive a free camp shirt and soccer ball.

Supervisor Armendarez, whose district includes Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, North Upland, San Antonio Heights and Mt. Baldy, emphasized the broader impact of the partnership.

"I'm proud to team up with the Empire Strykers to bring the largest free soccer camp in Southern California right here to our community. Every child deserves the chance to grow, play and thrive, regardless of their background. This partnership is about more than just sports - it's about building confidence, creating opportunity and inspiring the next generation."

Strykers Managing Partner Jeff Burum also weighed in on the announcement, saying, "We're honored to welcome Supervisor Armendarez to our family of partners. His dedication to serving the Inland Empire and commitment to youth development align perfectly with our mission. Together, we're creating opportunities for thousands of kids to experience the joy of soccer while strengthening the fabric of our region."

The club's growing list of community-focused partners includes Loma Linda University Children's Health, Verizon, National CORE, and now Supervisor Armendarez - all united by a commitment to giving back to local families.







