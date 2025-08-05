Anthony Powell Signs with the Empire

Anthony Powell, a proven MASL forward, is bringing his experience and versatility to the Empire Strykers!

Heading into his eighth season, Powell has played 75 games, scoring 34 goals and adding 23 assists. Last season, he tallied 14 points in just 15 MASL games

A forward who can contribute in multiple ways, Powell is ready to make an impact in SoCal

We're excited to bring him into the Empire and can't wait to see him rep the new colors

Welcome to the Empire, Anthony!







