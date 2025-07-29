Historic Strykers Youth Camp Enters Third Day

July 29, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Upland, Calif. - The largest free youth soccer camp ever hosted by a professional sports team in the Inland Empire is headed into its third day and will move on from Upland to Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga. By committing their players and coaches to the historic event, which offers top-level coaching to over 1,500 local kids at no cost to families, the Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) are setting a new standard for community outreach at a time when it's needed most.

The camp features sessions designed to help youth aged 5 to 17 grow their skills, build confidence, and make lasting memories - all entirely free of charge. On Monday and Tuesday, sessions were held at Cabrillo Park in Upland. On Wednesday and Thursday, the event moves to South Fontana Park in Fontana, with Thursday also featuring action at Rancho Cucamonga's Red Hill Community Park that will extend into Friday. Daily sessions run from 9 AM to 3 PM PST.

The Empire Strykers have brought together a wide range of community partners for the landmark undertaking, including National CORE, the Hope through Housing Foundation, Loma Linda University Children's Health, the County of San Bernardino, Verizon, MGR, San Antonio Regional Hospital, and other local leaders.

Among the coaches are Empire midfielder Marco Fabián - a Chivas and Mexico legend who has won Olympic gold with his country and played in two FIFA World Cups - as well as street football icon Jack Downer and Strykers Head Coach Onua Obasi, the reigning MASL Coach of the Year.

Adding to the atmosphere, ESPN LA 710AM will broadcast live on site this Thursday from South Fontana Park, bringing additional visibility to one of the Inland Empire's most ambitious youth-focused community events to date.

"This camp represents everything we believe professional sports should be about: giving back, building up young people, and bringing communities together," said Empire Strykers Managing Partner Jeff Burum. "We're proud to make history by inviting kids throughout the Inland Empire to join in the joy of this beautiful game - regardless of their background, circumstances, or social status."







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.