St. Louis Ambush Sign Goalkeeper Jesus Rivera

July 29, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have agreed to terms with goalkeeper Jesus "Jesse" Rivera through the 2027-28 season, the team announced today.

Rivera is a native of Dallas, Texas who played the last two seasons with the Major Arena Soccer League's Texas Outlaws. Rivera appeared in 33 games over those two seasons, starting in 24. He compiled a career save percentage of .643 and a goals against average of 8.45. He also spent time with Deportivo Zitacuaro in the Liga Premier league in Mexico.

Prior to turning pro, Rivera played collegiate soccer at Hill College in Irving, Texas and high school soccer at Nimitz High in Irving, Texas.

Ambush General Manager Donnie Alberty said, "Jesse Rivera showed a lot of talent the last two seasons minding the net for a struggling team. We feel he has the tools to develop into a quality goalkeeper and look forward to giving him the opportunity to do just that."

Rivera said, "Joining the Ambush is an incredibly exciting new challenge, and the opportunity to compete at the highest level is thrilling. The goal is to contribute to their winning tradition. The belief is in what this organization is building, looking forward to learn from this talented coaching staff, and grow both as a player and a person. I am ready to work with my new teammates to help bring continued success to the city of St. Louis."

The Ambush will kick off their 13th season when they take the field for their home opener at The Family Arena on Black Friday, November 28. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2025

St. Louis Ambush Sign Goalkeeper Jesus Rivera - St. Louis Ambush

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.