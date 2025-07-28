St. Louis Ambush Name David Schmoll GM of Business Operations

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have added David Schmoll to their front office as General Manager of Business Operations, the team announced today. Schmoll will work with multiple aspects of the organization's business functions including sales, game day operations, sponsorships, community events and other related duties.

Schmoll comes to the Ambush with 14 years of front office experience, the last six as General Manager of the O'Fallon Hoots baseball team. During Schmoll's tenure with the Hoots, the franchise increased attendance each year, including three sellouts in 2025. He was named the Prospect League Board of Directors Director of the Year in 2024 and the Hoots were named Organization of the Year the same year.

David also worked as the Broadcaster and Media Relations Coordinator for the Mississippi RiverKings (Southern Professional Hockey League) before being promoted to Director of Business Operations in 2013 and then General Manager in 2016. He came to St. Charles County as the VP of Ticket Sales with the River City Rascals (Frontier League) in 2017.

Schmoll is a local product, having grown up in Fenton. He is a graduate of Murray State University. Schmoll lives in St. Charles County with his wife, daughter and two cats.

Ambush co-owner and CEO Shelly Clark said, "We are thrilled to be able to add someone with David's experience and record of success to the Ambush family and look forward to his contributions to our amazing organization."

Schmoll said, "I'm incredibly excited to join the Ambush team and help build on the success that we have had over the years. I grew up going to Ambush games and I look forward to assisting the growth of this game and deepening the connection between our team and the community that we serve."

The Ambush will kick off their 13th season when they take the field for their home opener at The Family Arena on Black Friday, November 28. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







