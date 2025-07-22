St. Louis Ambush Re-Sign Veteran Lucas Almeida for 2025-26 Season

July 22, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have re-signed veteran midfielder Lucas Almeida for the 2025-26 campaign, the team announced today.

The 2025-26 season is Almeida's twelfth in the Major Arena Soccer League and his eleventh with the Ambush. His ten seasons in an Ambush uniform make Lucas the longest-tenured player of the current Ambush franchise. Almeida has been a prolific playmaker throughout his career and his 24 assists last season led the MASL in that category.

After an impressive 2014-15 rookie season with the Tulsa Revolution, Almeida signed with the Ambush for the 2015-16 season and has been a mainstay since. In 196 career games, he has scored 107 goals, 149 assists and blocked 132 opposing shots.

Lucas is a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he played youth soccer before coming to the United States in 2010. He spent his collegiate career at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Almeida played semi-pro outdoor soccer with Mississippi Brilla FC (PDL) and Vermont Voltage (PDL). He has also represented his home country as a member of Brazil's squad in the WMF Arena Soccer World Cup.

Almeida is also very active in coaching. He is currently the Head Coach of men's soccer at Hannibal-Lagrange University and previously served as Assistant Coach of men's soccer at Fontbone University. In addition, he has served as the Director of the Girls Prospect (U17-U19) for Lou Fusz Athletics since 2021, is the head coach of Maritsa FC in St. Louis since 2020, director of coaching for the St. Louis Hawks soccer club from 2019 to 2022, head coach for the Missouri Rush (2017-2019), head coach at the Fulton School at St. Albans (2016-2017), and as assistant coach for Clinton High School in 2015. He has also done double duty as an Assistant Coach with the Ambush.

Almeida received a bachelor's degree in Marketing from Oklahoma Wesleyan University in 2014 where he was a four-year starter and captain of the soccer team. Almeida's success on and off the field at OKWU resulted in a recent induction to the school's Hall of Fame.

Ambush General Manager Donnie Alberty said, "Lucas Almeida is one of the pillars of the Ambush organization. As both a player and a mentor to younger players, his contributions are immeasurable."

Almeida said, "It's always an honor to renew my contract with the club that has been my home for the past 10 seasons. We ended last season on a good note and i can't wait to come back for another one and see what we can achieve. As the end of my playing career approaches, I look forward to do the best that I can to help the team and give it back to the supporters and community who have been with me every step of the way."

The Ambush will kick off their 13th season when they take the field for their home opener at The Family Arena on Black Friday, November 28.







