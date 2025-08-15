St. Louis Ambush Extend Forward William Eskay

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have signed William Eskay to a two-year extension that will keep him in an Ambush uniform through the 2026-27 season.

Eskay is a fan favorite, and for good reason. He has earned a reputation as a worker, consistently demonstrating a high work rate with strong offensive and defensive skills. His willingness to contribute both as an attacker and a defender has positively impacted play on both ends of the field. His stats back up that reputation. At one point last season, he led the team in both goals scored and opposing shots blocked and he finished the season first on the team in goals (25), tied for second in points (31), and fifth in blocked shots (20). He also earned the respect of his teammates, having been chosen as team captain for the past two seasons.

In 137 regular-season MASL games, Eskay has scored 117 goals, added 36 assists and blocked 90 shots.

The 2025-26 season will be Eskay's sixth with the Ambush and eighth in the Major Arena Soccer League. Eskay played with the Harrisburg Heat from 2018 to 2020. When the Heat sat out the 2021 season due to the pandemic, Eskay came to the Ambush on loan, scoring four goals in five games played. The Ambush signed him as a free agent in September 2021.

A native of Urbana, Maryland, Will attended William and Mary University where he was a three time All-CAA Selection.

Ambush general manager Donnie Alberty said, "Will Eskay is the consummate teammate who has demonstrated his prowess as an excellent two-way player. We're thrilled to have him back for two more seasons."

Eskay said, "I'm pumped to be back with the Ambush. We've got the best fans in the league, a first-class organization, and an incredible group of teammates. Can't wait to get after it this season."

The Ambush will kick off their 13th season when they take the field for their home opener at The Family Arena on Black Friday, November 28.







