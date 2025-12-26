St. Louis Ambush Take to the Road to Clash with the Comets December 27

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush travel across Missouri to clash with the rival Kansas City Comets Saturday, December 27, 2025 at 6:05 p.m. CT at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

The duel is the fourth of six meeting between the Ambush and Comets slated for the 2025-26 regular season. The Comets won the first three games in the season series, including a 3-2 shootout on December 21 at The Family Arena. Saturday's contest is also the second of four consecutive meetings between the Ambush and Comets. The next is New Years Eve at 3:05 p.m. CT at The Family Arena and the final game between these Missouri rivals is January 4 at Cable Dahmer Arena. After January 4, the Ambush and Comets will have played each other six times and will not face off again unless they meet in the postseason.

The Ambush come into the weekend in fourth place in the Major Arena Soccer League with a 2-2-1 (wins-losses-overtime losses) record. The Comets are occupying first place in the MASL with a 5-2-0 record. St. Louis is 2-3 in their last five games, while Kansas City is 3-2.

After Saturday's match, action shifts to The Family Arena in St. Charles, when the Ambush host the Comets in a 3:05 p.m. New Years Eve matinee. That even includes the annual Kids Bash with a New Years-style countdown after the game and a balloon drop on the field.

