St. Louis Ambush Defeat Empire Strykers Friday at Family Arena

Saint Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush defeated the Empire Strykers 4-2 Friday night at The Family Arena. The victory improved the Ambush to 5-3-2 on the season, while the Strykers dropped to 2-6-0.

Empire got on the board first when Walter Diaz sent a scorcher of a shot into the back of the net in the sixth minute of the first quarter. The Strykers got a power play opportunity in the eighth minute when the Ambush were penalized for too many men on the field. St. Louis responded by pulling off a rare short-handed goal, courtesy of Jeff Michaud, to even the score. The Ambush took a 2-1 lead in the thirteenth minute when Mario Falsone scored with an assist going to John Gates.

St. Louis went up 3-1 in the fourth minute of the second period when Riley Urie weaved his way through multiple Empire players to send a pass across the penalty area to Falsone, who tapped it in for his second of the contest.

The third quarter was without scoring, thus the home team enjoyed a 3-1 advantage heading into the final frame.

In the sixth minute of the fourth quarter, St. Louis' Ryan Khedoo fought his way around Empire players and banged a wall pass to a charging Colin O'Keefe, who put his shot on target, giving the Ambush a 4-1 lead. The Strykers got one back on a restart in the thirteenth minute, credited to Antonio De La Torre, making it a 4-2 match with under three minutes remaining in regulation. Empire employed the sixth attacker with 37 seconds on the clock, but no goals resulted and the Ambush nailed down the win.

Next up for the Ambush is a visit from the Milwaukee Wave on Saturday, January 24 at 4:05 p.m. CST at The Family Arena. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will be treated to a free rally towel.

