Comets Strike Down Stars

Published on January 16, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets delivered a much-needed performance to roll towards a 9-2 victory against the Tacoma Stars on Friday evening at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Comets carried a shutout over the midway point in the fourth quarter, but a pair of late scores from the visitors ruined a clean sheet bid from Phillip Ejimadu and the Comets' defense. Still, the Comets will gladly take the performance they supplied, headlined by 10 players contributing a point to end a three-game losing streak.

It took just over a minute for the Comets to open the scoring, when Lesia Thetsane steadied himself to finish with his left foot off a quick counter off a turnover. The Comets thought they had a 2-0 lead when Zach Reget scored short-handed, but the goal was called back after Tacoma successfully challenged for a foul before the goal.

Eventually, the Comets did get their 2-0 advantage when Mikey Lenis finished off a wallascora, assisted by Rian Marques. Nacho Flores added to the tally when he pulled off a nifty backheel to score on a power play to put the Comets ahead 3-0 at halftime.

Flores added his second of the night and sixth of the season with another power play strike, this time blasting a right-footed effort in to make it 4-0. Leo Acosta later joined the scoresheet, placing a shot perfectly into the top corner to make it 5-0 with 10 seconds remaining in the third.

The Comets expanded their lead in the fourth quarter, adding four more goals, including the first career goal from Ali Alomari. The Stars made sure not to take their second shutout of the season as goals from Missael Lopez and Nani Mendoza put them on the board twice late.

Comets head coach Stefan Stokic was most pleased with the play of his team's defense, shutting the Stars out for the first 54 minutes of the contest. The Comets used its dominance to overwhelm the Stars, outshooting them 40-16 as Ejimadu needed just six saves to earn his sixth win this season.

"There was just that belief," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "The boys came out with a game plan and executed. It feels really good."

"You need everybody to score," Stokic said. "Tonight was an unselfish game. We did great in transition offensively and defensively. I think we have to continue looking at that as one of our strengths because we've been missing that the past couple of games."

Former Comet goalkeeper Danny Waltman was also welcomed back to Cable Dahmer Arena. He came off the bench in the first quarter and returned in the fourth. He finished the night with eight saves in more than 16 minutes of action.

Now 7-3-2 on the season, the Comets quickly shift their focus to a contest on the road against the Milwaukee Wave on Sunday. Fans are encouraged to attend a watch party for Sunday's game at Paul & Jack's in North Kansas City, with kickoff slated for 2 p.m.

The Comets return home on Jan. 30, when they host the Empire Strykers. Tickets for Star Wars Night are available at kccomets.com/tickets.

SCORING SUMMARY

QUARTER GOALS PENALTIES

1ST KC Thetsane (Anderaos) 1:09. KC Francis (yc - dissent) 7:40; KC Vandegriffe (bc - reckless tackle) 11:45.

2ND KC Lenis (Marques) 1:03; KC Flores (Reget) 10:11 PP. TAC Brisco (bc - reckless tackle) 8:15.

3RD KC Flores (Marques) 9:37; KC Acosta (Berry) 14:50. TAC Correa (bc - tripping) 8:26

4TH KC Lenis (Marques) 2:10; TAC Mendoza (Lopez) 9:06; KC Berry (Vandegriffe) 10:09; KC Anderaos (Marques) 10:52; KC Alomari (Anderaos) 12:40; TAC Lopez (Romero) 13:44. KC Berry (bc - tripping) 13:28.

GAME STATS

STATISTIC COMETS TACOMA

SHOTS 40 16

BLOCKS 8 16

FOULS 13 18

PENALTY MINUTES 9 4

POWER PLAY 2/2 1/2

Attendance - 4,256







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.